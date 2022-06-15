MONTPELIER — Vermont’s ski industry is recovering some from the pandemic, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association
The association held its 53rd annual meeting at Sugarbush Resort last week where it was reported that Vermont ski areas saw 230,000 additional visits this past season, a 6.5% increase over 2020-21. In total, there were 3.76 million ski visits this past season, which is about 6% below the 10-year average.
Vermont saw its numbers increase faster than other New England states, according to the association, suggesting that it has been able to recapture skiers it lost during the pandemic.
Despite difficult weather at the beginning of the season, both Jay Peak and Sugarbush were open to skiing into May, while Killington was done June 5. Having begun on Nov. 5, Killington went the longest in New England.
