Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been rapidly expanding, especially in Washington County, for the past week, according to Dr. Patsy Kelso, the Vermont epidemiologist.
“We are seeing a concerning acceleration in COVID-19 transmission. If you look back at our numbers, on Sunday we had 23 cases statewide. Then Monday, 47, Tuesday, 72 and then Wednesday 109. So case counts have grown by more than 50% on each of the last three days,” she said.
After Gov. Phil Scott declared a Vermont of emergency in March in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID, Vermont has developed a reputation for a low rate of virus spread and a low number of deaths.
Before a death was reported over the weekend, Vermont had gone three months without a death attributable to COVID. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday afternoon, there have been more than 242,000 COVID deaths in the United States.
However, as in the rest of the country, COVID cases have been rising in Vermont. Johns Hopkins reported a new high of 144,000 new cases of COVID in the U.S. on Thursday.
In Vermont, the 72 reported on Tuesday was the highest number of new COVID cases in a single day. On Wednesday, the new record was set at 109.
Kelso urged Vermonters to follow news releases from the health department to get the latest guidance on slowing the spread of COVID and follow advice from health professionals.
“We have a window of opportunity now in the next few weeks to reign this virus back in because if left to its own devices, it will just continue to spread,” she said.
Kelso said of the 109 new cases in Vermont, 46 of them — more than 40% — were residents of Washington County.
“We are a little bit more concerned about Washington County. There does seem to be increased activity there compared to the rest of the state but it’s elevated statewide,” Kelso said.
Kelso said the health department is not trying to blame Vermonters for relaxing their precautions against COVID.
“We’ve been predicting for weeks now that as the weather cooled and people went indoors and with schools in session and more workplaces open for business, people just interacting in communities more, we anticipated we would see an uptick. What we didn’t necessarily anticipate is the massive surge that we’re seeing in the entire rest of the country including tons of activity in states on our borders like New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York,” she said.
Staff members at the Vermont Department of Health are finding that many recent cases are associated with gatherings, according to Kelso.
“Often small gatherings of people, whether it’s a party or a meeting in a workplace, that kind of thing,” she said.
On Thursday, the health department sent a release asking that people who attended specific Halloween parties in Marshfield, in Washington County, and Milton, in Chittenden County, to come forward to get tested for COVID.
According to the release, contact tracers have been unsuccessful at getting all the information they need about people who attended the two parties, which took place on Halloween. In addition, members of the bowling leagues that played at Spare Time in Colchester on Nov. 3 and 4 should be tested, the release said.
In a statement, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, talked about how important it was for health officials to track a potential viral spread.
“But when the contact tracing team is not getting the information it needs, then people who may have been exposed to the virus and don’t know it might be unintentionally transmitting it to others. That’s how an outbreak starts,” Levine said.
Levine has already urged Vermonters to consider avoiding even traditional gatherings like Thanksgiving dinner.
Health officials are concerned about the stress the treatment of new COVID cases will put on Vermont hospitals, Kelso added. She said she believed contract tracers were able to handle the cases they were investigating but said those professionals were also being stretched thin. New contact tracers are being hired, she said.
Kelso said flu has not been a “big concern yet,” but said Vermonters should get their flu shots. However, she said health officials have not been seeing much influenza yet.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
