State officials announced Tuesday that $2 million in federal emergency funds has been committed to schools that achieve a student vaccination rate of 85% or higher.
Schools that meet the threshold will be eligible for a minimum award of $2,000 and, for schools with more than 90% of students vaccinated, a maximum of $15,000. In order to be eligible, schools must encourage student participation in how funds are spent.
The School Vaccine Incentive Program was announced in a news release from Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Education.
In a statement, Scott said vaccination is the “strongest tool against COVID-19, and getting our kids vaccinated is critical for both their health and education outcomes.”
“Vermont leads the nation in youth vaccination, and we hope that this program encourages even more to step up. As schools' students earn these awards, I look forward to seeing the creative ways they come together to put it to good use,” the governor said.
Dan French, Vermont's secretary of education, called vaccination a “critical part of our public health strategy for schools.”
“We know that vaccination safeguards not only our health, but the health of our entire community. This incentive program recognizes that; giving students and families an additional incentive to get vaccinated, and a voice in how the money is spent,” French said.
Public schools and approved, recognized independent schools are eligible. To receive the funds, schools must be able to certify that they have met a vaccination threshold and that they sought and considered student input when planning the use of these funds.
Funds will be awarded on a rolling basis through April 1. Funds must be spent by June 30. Schools will receive $15 per student, for a minimum award of $2,000 and a maximum of $10,000. Schools that achieve a vaccination rate of 90% may apply for an additional 50% of the original award, for a maximum potential award of $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.