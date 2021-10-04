BARRE — The Agency of Transportation is inviting schools to name its plow trucks.
“Many of us saw the news coverage that went viral last year about the tradition in Scotland of naming their snowplows,” stated AOT Secretary, Joe Flynn, in a release Monday. “While keeping Vermont’s roads safe for winter travel is serious business, naming the plows sounded like fun. We hope that Vermonters will support this opportunity for children throughout our state to see the name they created on a snowplow that is maintaining Vermont’s highways.”
The agency has 250 full-size plows and will try to match each one to a school through the Name a Plow program.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to work together to name a snowplow that will keep the roads around their school safe,” stated Secretary of Education, Dan French, in the same announcement. “This is a great way for students to learn about the important work that goes into making Vermont a wonderful place to live, work, and play in the winter months. I urge Vermont schools to participate in the Name a Plow program.”
Each school gets to name one truck, which will visit said school as well as bear a decal or sign with said name.
Schools who want to name a truck should email. AOT spokeswoman, Amy Tatko, at amy.tatko@vermont.gov. The deadline is Oct. 22.
