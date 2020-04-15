Vermont is requiring commercial health insurers to waive cost-sharing requirements, such as co-payments, coinsurance or deductible requirements, for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, according to a release from the office of Gov. Phil Scott.
The emergency regulation, announced by Scott and the Department of Financial Regulation is retroactive to March 13, the date Scott declared a state of emergency.
In a statement, Scott said Vermonters “deserve access to the care they need to stay safe and healthy” during the pandemic.
“As we work to expand testing to more Vermonters with symptoms of COVID-19, it is critical that our efforts to help control the spread of the virus are not affected by insurance costs,” he said.
The emergency regulation applies to fully funded health insurance plans such as plans sold on the exchange or to large group employers. Consistent with existing DFR rules, insurers will be required to cover out-of-network services for members if in-network providers are unavailable.
The emergency regulation is one of a series of steps DFR has taken to ensure Vermonters can be treated for COVID by eliminating financial barrier.
Last month, DFR required insurers to cover the cost of COVID testing, provided insurers with guidance about providing grace period for people who were struggling to pay for health insurance because of the pandemic's financial toll and required expanded coverage for remote treatment options like telehealth.
Asking questions or reporting problems about COVID issues with a health insurer can be done by calling the DFR Consumer Services phone line at 800-964-1784 or by sending and email to dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.