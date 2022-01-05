Once again, the record has been broken for new cases of COVID-19 among Vermonters after the Vermont Department of Health posted on Tuesday that 1,727 cases of COVID had been identified on Monday.
The cases were reported through the online COVID dashboard. The cases posted always reflect the information gathered the previous day so the numbers added to the site on Tuesday are cases identified on Monday.
The health department also reported 83 people hospitalized for COVID. On Monday, 74 people were reported hospitalized.
Through the course of the pandemic, the most hospitalizations were in November, which saw 240 people needing in-patient treatment through the course of the month. By December, the number had decreased by more than half with 103 hospitalizations.
The new high for Vermont of 1,727 tops 1,471 which were identified on Dec. 30. The new number is 256 more cases, or about 17% more than reported on Dec. 30.
According to the health department, 75% to 85% of the new cases are people who are not vaccinated or who have been vaccinated for less than two weeks.
The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that President Joe Biden had encouraged Americans to get vaccinated.
“You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill,” Biden said of vaccinated people.
“There’s no excuse, there’s no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated,” he added. “This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
The president also said he believes schools should remain open.
In Vermont, vaccination rates are stable. On Monday, the vaccine dashboard showed that 79% of Vermonters are fully vaccinated and 86% have gotten at least one vaccine shot. Those numbers were unchanged on Tuesday.
The state reports 480 deaths resulting from COVID since the start of the pandemic as of Tuesday.
The COVID information page maintained by the health department includes a section for schools where the virus has been detected. As of Monday, there were 75 cases identified in the state. Most of the schools had small numbers but Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington had six cases.
Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, which is in Rutland County, and Harwood Union Middle and High School in Moretown, which is in Washington County, both have four cases.
During the past two weeks, Chittenden County has seen the highest number of COVID cases with 2,736.
As of Monday, Rutland County has the second-highest case count and Washington County has the third.
In Rutland County, the two-week total is 894 and in Washington County, the number is 784 but Bennington County is close behind with 776.
