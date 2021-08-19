BURLINGTON — Vermont is adopting federal coronavirus vaccine guidelines for those with weakened immune systems.
According to the Vermont Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people with moderately to severely reduced immune systems get an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. The third dose should be given to those who had the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. An additional dose for those who had the Johnson & Johnson is not currently being recommended.
People can consider themselves moderately to severely immunocompromised under the following conditions.
— If they’re having active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.
— If they’ve had a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
— If they’ve had a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy.
— If they have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency like DiGeorge syndrome, or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.
— If they have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.
— If they’re undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulator.
“People should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” stated Health Commissioner Mark Levine, in a release. “Some primary care providers are equipped to give an additional dose to those who are eligible.”
Below is a list of places where one can get an additional dose. All are walk-ins. Some pharmacies offer them, but the Health Department says to check with the pharmacy first.
Friday
— Vermont Distillers (Metcalfe's) at Hogback Overlook, 7755 Route 9 East, West Marlboro.
— Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
— Mount Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol.
— Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Bellows Falls.
— 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
Saturday
— Bellows Falls Fire Department, 170 Rockingham Street, Bellows Falls.
— Grand Isle Sheriff's Department, 10 Island Circle, Grand Isle.
— Stowe Community Church, 137 Main St., Stowe.
— Orleans Fire Department, 102 Main Street, Orleans.
— Lamoille County Court House, 154 Main St., Hyde Park.
— Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
— Lawson's Finest Liquids, 155 Carrol Road, Waitsfield.
Sunday
— Hyde Park Municipal Office, 344 VT Route 15, Hyde Park.
