The Vermont NAACP reached out during the weekend to medical professionals in the state and to people of color to encourage the collection of information about the racial identity of COVID-19 patients to determine whether people of color are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Last week, The New York Times reported concerns a “disturbing trend of the virus killing African Americans at a higher rate, along with a lack of overall information about the race of victims.”
Tabitha Moore, president of the Rutland Area NAACP, said there was concern among members Vermont’s NAACP chapters and other racial justice groups like the ACLU, Justice for All and the Human Rights Commission, about whether people of color in Vermont are contracting COVID-19 or dying of the disease at a higher rate than the white population.
However, they were were told that Vermont state officials didn’t want to release the information because the state has such a small population of nonwhite residents, the racial identities of COVID-19 patients might lead to inaccurate conclusions, Moore said.
“But what we end up finding out later that day is that, no, it’s not that they don’t want to release it, it’s that they haven’t been collecting it, and that even when there isn’t a pandemic, the collection rate is 27% of racial demographic data,” she said.
Moore said to her knowledge, none of the other NAACP conferences in New England are running into the problem that the data is not being gathered as it hasn’t been in Vermont.
While Moore said this indicates the problem goes beyond COVID, “but because of how devastating COVID-19 is, we really need to try to get a handle on it right away.”
The Rutland and Brattleboro chapters of the NAACP published two letters, one to the Vermont Department of Health and health care providers they are asking to request the racial information and another to the people of color they are asking to asking to provide the racial information.
“Our take is that we need to be dealing with this in a comprehensive, multi-faceted way. If we are all working together, we’re more likely to have results that are accurate and it’s going to be easier for the (health department) statistics team to get a clear picture of what’s happening,” she said.
By email, Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the Vermont Department of Health, said staff members at the department were aware that people of color were “hit harder and suffer more from COVID-19” and “we have no reason to believe that the picture in Vermont is different.”
“We’ve looked at the available data to date, and have found that race and ethnicity data is not always collected for each patient. We know that health care providers are especially stressed these days, but we are doing all we can to encourage them to collect this information — and we encourage patients to share the information. Of course, individuals may still choose not to do so,” he said.
Truman said the department was looking at how best to provide this date on the online dashboard at healthvermont.gov/COVID19
The letters to health care providers and to people of color acknowledge the challenge. The letter to medical professionals recognizes that asking about race is generally discouraged and is likely to be awkward, especially for white people.
The letters recommend that health care workers and people of color be prepared to explain to each other, if one of the two is reluctant, to explain how the racial information can be used to track how the virus is spread and whether everyone is getting the same care regardless of factors such as race.
“I’ll be honest. For myself, when I walk into my health care provider’s office, and they’re like, ‘Oh, hey, here’s some demographic. You can fill it out but you don’t have to,’ and it’s just a sheet and there’s no information given as to why I need to do that, I hesitate because people of color, we’ve not had it good when people know who we are. Not that we can necessarily hide it but we want to protect ourselves. Right now, what we’re saying is that in order to protect ourselves, we have to provide this information and request that they document it,” she said.
The letters are expected to posted to the Rutland NAACP Facebook page soon.
Moore said the process may be clearer later this week because Xusana Davis, the director of racial equity for Vermont, and representatives of the Human Rights Commission will be giving testimony on the issue to lawmakers on Wednesday.
