The incidence of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont increased sharply and Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health said the year-end holidays could be partially to blame.
On Thursday the health department reported 214 new cases of COVID, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus with 36 people hospitalized and eight in an intensive care unit. The number of deaths attributed to COVID is now 155.
On Wednesday, 106 new cases were reported. Hospitalizations were slightly less at 33 people, including six in ICU. Deaths from COVID were reported at 152.
Dolan noted numbers for both days were higher than Vermont had seen for the first few months of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a general trending up right now. Our weekly average is going up right now. We think it’s related to a few things. Likely, it’s related to gatherings over the Christmas and holiday period. We are seeing when we’re doing case investigations, cases getting traced back to people who were at a variety of types of gatherings and we do have some outbreaks related to gatherings over the holiday,” she said.
The health department has recorded 722,745 COVID tests during the pandemic, but Dolan said testing went down a little during the year-end holidays. Dolan said that wasn’t likely to have had a large impact but probably added a little to the rising number of identified COVID cases.
“But we do know that we’ve probably got more people testing after the holidays because we encouraged them to do so,” she said.
The hope that numbers might start to trend back down with the holidays over and fewer social gatherings is a “great hope,” Dolan said, which she shares.
Dolan said COVID is surging across the country right now, so any travel by Vermonters outside the state is likely to increase the number of COVID cases locally.
As of Thursday, COVID has killed 361,123 people in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In the early days of COVID affecting the United States, Vermont was a leader in keeping the spread of virus and resulting deaths low. Dolan said there were lessons learned that could help in the future.
“I would say what we’re learning and what we need to keep reminding ourselves is that one of the big reasons that we had numbers lower is we were really using masks, we were distancing, we were avoiding socializing with other people outside of our homes. We relaxed that a little bit over several months. We tightened it up again over Thanksgiving,” she said.
Dolan said health care professionals are empathetic with the “COVID fatigue” people are experiencing.
“We really need to keep it going. We’re got a vaccine now. We’ve got real hope on the horizon so we really do need to get vigilant,” she said.
As the vaccines that have been approved reach Vermont and are distributed among high-risk populations, like residents of long-term care facilities, Vermonters may see a positive change but Dolan warned that the current projections call for the trend not to improve greatly for “a little while.”
Some who have COVID have recovered but Dolan pointed out others, especially people who are elderly or have chronic health conditions, can be more seriously affected, facing hospitalization or death.
“These cases have real impacts on our health care system, on human beings in terms of illness and on people in rems of mortality,” she said.
The cold and flu hasn’t seemed to have had a direct impact on the COVID numbers. Dolan said the state’s flu numbers are low, but a greater concern is entering winter could tax the health care system if it dealt with both illnesses simultaneously.
Hospital capacity has not been as strained in Vermont as it has been in other states.
“We’re not in the danger zone but we’re certainly in an area where we’re becoming a little more concerned. We’re in a cautionary stage right now for some hospitals because when you have a COVID patient, you’re housing them in a slightly different way, there’s a need for additional personal protective equipment so there are some concerns and hospitals have plans in place,” she said.
No “significant” steps have been taken to respond to hospital capacity yet.
Dolan asked Vermonters to do whatever they could to comply with recommendations from agencies like the state health department to protect the health of themselves, their families and the community as vaccines are produced and distributed to states and health care providers.
“Our best defense is to stop the transmission and that really is, for the most part, in our hands for most of us,” she said.
