CHITTENDEN — Fans of the annual Maple Open House Weekend will sadly have to wait another year before it’s held again, as it’s been canceled a second time as consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association announced Tuesday the event is canceled, but consumers can visit vermontmaple.org/buy-pure-maple to find ways to buy maple products from Vermont producers online.
The way the open house works is, the association creates marketing materials directing the public to participating maple-sugaring operations all over the state. Each operator takes a different approach, offering self-guided or guided tours, product tastings and other activities.
Jenna Baird runs the retail portion of Baird Farm. Once a dairy farm, today it mostly produces maple sugar, but is growing a crop of Christmas trees and hosts cattle for a neighbor. She said when her parents ran the retail operation, they participated in the open house nearly every year, an activity she and her partner, Jacob Powsner, have largely continued.
“Since Jacob and I took over, we’ve been doing it almost every year, so it’s kind of a bummer, but probably the right decision,” Baird said about the event being canceled again.
“We usually do it both days … and we estimated around 700 people in two days, so it’s grown to be quite the event on our farm,” she said. “Everyone does it a little bit differently, but we try to promote it a lot. We do free rosemary waffles, we do free tours all day — stuff like that.”
Last year, they’d planned to work with Silo Distillery to offer maple-themed cocktails, but weren’t able to.
“Our sales are generally good both days, so it’s a big event for us to take in some money, and as far as long-term, for sure we have people who come and have a really great experience, and they continue to be lifelong customers,” she said, adding that the open houses draw locals who’ve made visiting an annual tradition as well as people completely unfamiliar with maple syrup production.
She said the cancellation of the open house and the hit to the restaurant market were the two biggest blows the pandemic dealt to their business.
“I think it’s a big loss, but Jacob and I have been trying to be creative with other ways of marketing our products,” she said. “We sell a lot online and with COVID, the sales actually went up last year around that time.”
Many Vermont maple producers reported seeing an increase in online sales early on in the pandemic, said Cory Ayotte, communications director for the maple association.
The theory is, people were spending more time at home and passed the time by baking and making recipes using maple syrup.
He said the decision to cancel the event for a second time came after talking to members who said they weren’t comfortable participating because of the pandemic. Ayotte said many places couldn’t have visitors as they normally would while keeping in line with the state’s COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s a bummer — this is the second year of this being canceled — because for a lot of sugarmakers this is a busy weekend in terms of sales. It’s also a great way for them to connect with their consumers and their customers, and for some, it’s the only time of year they see them,” he said.
Maple-syrup production wasn’t affected much by the pandemic, he said. According to the association, the United States produced 4.37 million gallons of maple syrup in 2020, with Vermont producers accounting for a little more than half that total.
Ayotte said most producers are small, family-owned operations and could work while being socially distant if they weren’t already occupying the same household, meaning many of the pandemic restrictions that made work difficult in other industries didn’t hit maple the same way.
The issue was selling it, Ayotte said, which many did by getting creative and expanding their online presence.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.