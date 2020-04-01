The state has started a new website looking for volunteers to help the state's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, according to a news release sent Tuesday by Gov. Phil Scott.
The website, vermont.gov/volunteer, directs those with medical and healthcare skills to the Medical Reserve Corp, and those with other needed skills to a quick registration process to sign up to help.
In a statement, Scott said he was “asking every Vermonter to dig deep and find a way to give more in this incredibly challenging time.”
“As we prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases expected in the coming weeks, it will require each and every one of us to do our part to ease the burden on our health care system, the struggles of those less fortunate, and, ultimately, to save the lives of our friends and neighbors,” Scott said.
Those with medical experience or other health care background and the ability to volunteer are needed to bolster the ranks of Vermont’s current health care workforce.
Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said in a statement that in “every health care facility in Vermont, staff have been working extraordinary hours, performing herculean tasks under great pressure and with limited resources.”
“Knowing we have qualified volunteers ready to serve will help our current health care workers and strengthen Vermont’s response. We are all in this together,” he said.
The Vermont MRC is seeking licensed and certified health care professionals; people with mental health, or other types of clinical or professional experience; health care administrative experience, such as with medical data entry or language translators; and people who have worked with displaced individuals, such as homeless shelter programs.
State officials emphasize this effort is about drawing more skilled personnel, such as retirees or those not currently employed in the health care field, into the response and not about redirecting existing health care workers.
This story will be updated.
