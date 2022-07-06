MONTPELIER — Veterans who received the Air Medal or the Bronze Star can now get special license plates for their vehicles.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs made the announcement Wednesday.
“Our work to honor military veterans is never ending,” stated Scott. “We will be forever indebted to the heroes who earned these medals in the line of duty, and this is a small gesture of our appreciation for their bravery, service and devotion to our country and its citizens.”
Veterans who’ve received an Air Medal or a Bronze Star who want a license plate signifying those achievements must first apply to the Office of Veterans Affairs, then to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“Many of us notice license plates as we drive around town and throughout the state, and these two additional license plates for our decorated veterans will enable them to be further recognized by their neighbors, community members and others around Vermont,” stated Wanda Minoli, commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The graphics on both types of plate were designed by the Office of Veterans Affairs working in tandem with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
“This is another valuable way to recognize Vermont veterans and their contributions,” stated Robert E. Burke, director of the Office of Veterans Affairs.
There are currently 8,485 veteran license plates in use. More information can be found at bit.ly/Plates0706 online, the Department of Motor Vehicles’ website.
