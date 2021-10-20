Vermont hospitals are being stressed with patients, some filling the intensive care units, but the patients in those spaces are not necessarily suffering from COVID-19.
For instance, Mike Smith, commissioner of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, said North County Hospital in Newport had no COVID patients listed as ICU patients on Tuesday.
Wendy Franklin, director of communications for North Country, said there were no ICU patients on Tuesday afternoon. She said the staff at the hospital call the spots for patients needing a higher level of care “progressive beds.”
A patient who needs intensive care in a progressive bed is considered in the ICU, but there is no separate area at the hospital that is designated an ICU.
“We do have capacity to receive ICU patients, but we currently don’t have any,” she said.
She noted it’s a “little bit gray” at North Country and said the state might have been confused because there is no separate ICU there.
But according to the Vermont Department of Health, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital had one ICU bed open on Tuesday morning. Calls to the hospital’s main line were disconnected on Tuesday.
A spokesman for University of Vermont Medical Center said Tuesday morning that the center’s ICU was at 90% capacity but said that can fluctuate during the day.
In a statement, Kevin Robinson, director of communications and community relations for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said Rutland Regional, like many other hospitals in Vermont and across the country has experienced high demand for inpatient care.
“How many beds we have available fluctuates on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis as patients are admitted and discharged. This morning (Tuesday) the hospital was about 90% full. Only a small portion of this demand is driven by COVID-19; however, we are encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination to help reduce their risk of needing hospital care during this time of high need,” Robinson said.
That percentage reflects total capacity at the hospital and not just ICU space.
Smith said the challenge of handling the numbers of patients in a hospital, some requiring care in the intensive care unit is due to a number of factors.
“What’s happening is they’re presenting at the hospitals with more acute conditions or at the primary care doctors with more acute conditions that require hospitalization and people are presenting at the emergency departments with mental health needs,” he said.
Smith said another challenge for Vermont hospitals is the staffing crisis at the sub-acute level at places that provide long-term care or rehabilitation. Without enough staff, the hospital can’t release patients to the next level of care.
“These are stressors that are impacting our hospitals and our long-term care facilities and other locations,” he said.
State officials, through the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, have paved the way to acquire staffing to open almost 80 sub-acute beds throughout the state, Smith said.
Mountain View Center, in Rutland, could receive some of those beds.
The Department of Mental Health, through the Brattleboro Retreat, is working on plans to open more than 20 beds but Smith said that plan has encountered some challenges because staff have declined to be vaccinated against COVID.
Smith said this week there will be more than 80 sites providing vaccinations, both initial shots and boosters, in an effort to keep the pandemic virus from spreading and to reduce the likelihood that a case of COVID would send someone to the hospital.
“Yeah, the system’s under stress. We’re trying to relieve some of that stress as we move forward,” Smith said.
While Smith said he wanted to make sure residents knew health care providers in the state were “going way above what’s expected of them to care for their fellow Vermonters,” he also said he didn’t think Vermont was in the same situation as other states from which there have been news stories about families going from hospital to hospital trying to find an emergency room that will take a relative experiencing a health crisis.
“I think we can describe it as, ‘There is stress in the system.’ I don’t think we’re at the point — I’m looking at a report that I get in terms of inpatient capacity, patient transfer, (emergency department) status, ICU status, throughout the state. I see somewhere between normal and elevated under inpatient capacity. I see normal mostly across the board for patient transfer,” he said.
While there are some emergency departments reporting stress and some ICU centers showing elevated use, Smith said those conditions are monitored daily for Vermont’s 14 hospitals.
“We’re at a stress level, but we’re not at a point that you’re describing (the inability to find any available emergency treatment) right now,” he said.
Franklin said people in health care were aware of the stress felt by staff who have worked throughout the pandemic.
“We’re feeling it, along with the rest of the country in terms of COVID fatigue of taking care of patients. We haven’t had a lot of in-patients with COVID but we have had a very full census for the summer and into the fall with other issues so that is a stressor for our clinical staff for sure. I don’t know what else to tell you other than, we sound like rest of the hospitals that I’ve talked with and that I hear about on the news. People are just tired of living in this state (of the pandemic,”) she said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.