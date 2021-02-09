Vermont has a plan to develop its agriculture and food systems for the next 10 years, one those who created it say uses a more collaborative approach than some past efforts.
The Vermont Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan vtfarmtoplate.com/plan/ can be found online. It’s three broad goals, broken down into parts, are to increase sustainable economic development in the food production industry, to improve soil and water quality, resilience against climate change and to improve access to healthy, local food.
This is the second such 10-year plan, according to Ellen Kahler, executive director of the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, which had a hand in developing the plan.
“If the first 10 years are any indication, this is not a plan that sits on a shelf,” she said. “That is not how we built it or how we developed this one, either. The intention is, it will get implemented during the next 10 years.”
The plan was generated at the direction of the Legislature, she said.
One example of the plan being used is House Bill 89, currently in the House Committee on Agriculture. It’s “an act relating to limiting liability for agritourism,” said Kahler. Current law doesn’t allow agritourism operations to have such limited liability policies, but this bill, should it become law, will allow that to happen.
She said the plans identify needs or gaps in the state’s agriculture industry and give agencies some idea on how to address the issues, rather than each year learning of problems and having to come up with new ways to address them.
The plan took 18 months to create, she said, adding that the changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic have been factored in, though to a somewhat limited degree given the pandemic is still going on and it’s not entirely clear how it will change the landscape.
The pandemic, she said, has laid bare many of the weaknesses in the food system, showing how dependent Vermont is on long supply lines and food produced out of state.
The plan and the pandemic have shown some where improvements can be made.
“One of those I would say would be marketing, and this has played out for sure because of COVID, where we see a lot of individual farms and restaurants, especially value-added food producers ... needing to have much better websites that are much more modern looking, with really good photos and having a shopping process for e-commerce,” said Kahler.
She said the plan calls for the addition of 33 or so full-time people who could offer business and technical assistance to food producers. The plan gives an idea of how that could be achieved by entities working together, rather than calling on one to try and hire that many people during a 10-year period.
“This has been a plan for the future of agriculture a long time in the making, and what’s really powerful about this plan is not only does it give us a roadmap for the next 10 years, it also had such comprehensive engagement,” said Abbey Willard, director of the agricultural development division at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets. “So this plan has ideas and recommendations, and priority strategies, and goals that have been drafted by members of the food system and not by an agency or a statewide nonprofit.”
Plans like these tend to get done when those who have to implement them are the people who created it, she said.
