ESSEX JUNCTION — Organizers of the Vermont Farm Show are meeting with a focus group this week to re-imagine the show’s future after its third year in a row of cancellation.
Vermont Farm Show Vice President Kyla Bedard said Tuesday the show’s board of trustees voted unanimously in May to cancel the show for 2023.
“There were a few reasons. We had taken two years off in the pandemic; I don’t think that helped,” she said. “We have a current leadership vacancy; we don’t have a current president, they’ve termed out and no one has volunteered to step up. As vice president, I’m temporarily filling that role.”
The show also lacks a farm show manager, a key role in making the event happen.
“We didn’t really have anyone to organize and pull together the show, and it’s a bit much for an all volunteer board to put together,” said Bedard.
The COVID-19 pandemic directly led to many events being canceled in 2020 and 2021, but its residual effects on supply chains and labor pools persist.
For the Vermont Farm Show, this is a time to think about its future. Bedard said people from the show’s board of trustees will meet with the Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets, University of Vermont Extension, Farm-to-Plate, Vermont Fresh Network, and Vermont Farm Bureau to talk about how the Farm Show might boost its attendance numbers and become more reflective of the agriculture industry as it currently exists in Vermont.
“We also have a change in the Vermont (agriculture) demographics, and I think the Farm Show has not really been reflecting that change,” she said. “We can’t really keep running it the way we always have. I think it’s an appropriate time for us to take a break and reassess our goals and how we can better serve the Vermont agriculture community.”
Attendance levels at the Farm Show have been stagnant, she said. Dairy farming plays a large role in the state’s agriculture scene, which is reflected in the Farm Show, but as dairy farms close and consolidate and other types of farming catch on, change is needed.
Bedard noted that many dairy farmers also have maple syrup operations and that industry is doing well. Recent years have seen more specialty crops being grown, as well as a boom in hemp farming following changes to the laws.
The show has been around since 1930. It was once held in Barre, but for many years it’s been at the Champlain Valley Exposition. It’s typically held in winter, said Benard.
“Agriculture in Vermont is changing rapidly, and the Vermont Farm Show needs to change, too, to better meet the needs of the agricultural community with the resources available,” stated Glenn Rogers, the Farm Show’s current treasurer, past secretary and former floor manager, in a release. “The Board also will use this time as an opportunity to find someone who is passionate about Vermont agriculture in the 21st century to lead us through this time of transition.”
Dave Martin was the previous board president and recently ended his three-year term.
Anyone who is interested in becoming Farm Show president, or helping the show out in any way, is asked to contact Bedard at vermontfarmshow@gmail.com. Folks can also go to vtfarmshow.com for more information about the show.
Rogers said Wednesday that he remembers the Farm Show in the 1970s when it was held at the Barre Municipal Auditorium — the “Aud” as people called it. The move to the Champlain Valley Exposition provided the show with more room for exhibitors and equipment.
“We had very good attendance by exhibitors as well as by people coming in to view it, farmers from the area, not only from the Champlain Valley but also New Hampshire, and we also got some out of Canada and New York,” he said.
Agricultural consumers are using the internet more to research products and buy them, Rogers said. The industry has also become both more diverse and specialized.
“Three years ago, we had hops, but it wasn’t that big. Now we have a lot of direct farm to consumer enterprises, internet sales are very popular both in state and out of state and we need to capture that as well as meet the needs of the dairy farms, the large operators as well as the small operators, as well as the consumers,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what comes out of the focus group and where we end up.”
