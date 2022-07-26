RICHMOND — The federal government has awarded nearly $400,000 to a Vermont farming organization.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) has been awarded a $395,201 Farm to School grant.
“As we continue to grapple with the changing educational landscape and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, there is an emerging need to refocus and adapt certain Farm to School and Early Childhood (FTSEC) activities across the Northeast to better integrate and serve our farmers and producers,” stated Helen Rortvedt, Farm to School and local food access director At NOFA-VT. “With this grant, the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont along with our project partners will work to strengthen the effectiveness and impact of several timely FTSEC initiatives in Vermont and the Northeast to get more local food into schools, create new market opportunities for local producers and get more kids out on farms.”
According to the USDA, it has awarded $10 million in Farm to School grants to 123 nationwide.
