BURLINGTON — The state has expanded eligibility for monkeypox vaccines but says supplies are still limited.
The Department of Health announced Thursday that Vermonters who identify as “gay, bisexual, and other men or trans people who have sex with men, who had or expect to have more than one sexual partner” can be vaccinated.
Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox, otherwise known as “hMPXV” should get vaccinated, according to the department.
“We encourage anyone eligible to seek a vaccine appointment,” stated Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “Vaccination is an important way to protect yourself and prevent further spread of this virus. We appreciate your patience as we continue working to make the vaccine available to as many eligible people as we can.”
There have been over 18,000 cases of hMPXV in the United States, with three confirmed in Vermont.
The department claims it’s been working with health care providers who already care for people at high risk of hMPXV to get them vaccinated, but come Friday will offer limited appointments at Local Health Offices around Vermont.
The vaccine can be obtained at Planned Parenthood, Community Health Centers of Burlington — but not at all locations, and it’s only for current patients — and health department offices, if one calls ahead of time. Call 802-863-7200, ext. 2, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or this weekend.
The JYNNEOS vaccine requires two doses four weeks apart. Both doses can be scheduled at the same time.
More information is at healthvermont.gov/hMPXV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.