MONTPELIER — The state courts are encouraging those entering court buildings to wear masks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the Office of the State Court Administrator, the Vermont Supreme Court has made an amendment to Administrative Order 49 effective Wednesday that encourages the wearing of masks, preferably N95, KN95, or KF94 types, by people inside court buildings.
The entire order, and other information the court has on COVID-19, can be found at vermontjudiciary.org/covid19, the judiciary’s website.
