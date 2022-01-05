Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.