MONTPELIER — The 2021 Vermont Book Award has gone to three people.
Alison Bechdel won the award for creative nonfiction, Melanie Finn won in the fiction category, and Shanta Lee Gander won for poetry. All are Vermonters. They were honored at a ceremony in late April hosted by the Vermont Humanities at Vermont College of Fine Arts.
Bechdel’s winning book is titled The Secret to Superhuman Strength, a graphic memoir. Bechdel has also written Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic, and Are You My Mother?
“I'm especially delighted to receive a Vermont Book Award because one strand of my book is about how I found my way to Vermont and how much I love this place,” she said in a recording played at the ceremony.
Finn’s award was for her newest novel, The Hare. She’s also the author of The Underneath, and The Gloaming.
“It's been a year since The Hare came out. And as writers know, you lose connections with your book and you start to doubt it,” she said in her acceptance speech, adding that she’s pleased her book’s main character “has spoken to people and represents an avatar of healing over time.”
For Gander, this was her first full length collection of poems. It’s titled, GHETTOCLAUSTROPHOBIA: Dreamin of Mama While Trying to Speak Woman in Woke Tongues.
“This is to the little girl inside myself who thought she couldn’t, and [to] anybody else who thinks they can’t,” she said in her speech.
There were a total of 11 finalists, among them: Stephen Cramer, Kimberly Harrington, Brad Kessler, Kekla Magoon, Kerrin McCadden, Nathaniel Ian Miller, Ricardo Wilson, and Alexander Wolff..
The Vermont Book Awards began in 2015 and are given out by the Vermont Department of Libraries, Vermont Humanities, and Vermont College of Fine Arts.
