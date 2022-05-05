BURLINGTON — Vermont’s attorney general says he won’t seek reelection this fall.
“I will not seek reelection as attorney general in 2022,” stated T.J. Donovan. “I have wrestled with this decision for the past few months and it feels like the right choice. After nearly sixteen years as an elected official (19 years in public service), it is time to take a break from the political world and pursue other opportunities.”
He said he’s spent his career trying to do what’s right, guided by the belief that Vermonters are good people who shouldn’t be defined by their mistakes, rather given an opportunity to comply with the law.
“This belief stems from my own experiences growing up in Vermont, which taught me a valuable lesson: Trust Vermonters and believe in their goodness. I’ve tried to pass this on to others and instill this philosophy in my office,” he stated. “One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received is when a Vermonter stops to tell me how they are doing and then thanks me for believing in them.”
He thanked Vermonters for believing in him in turn, and stated that it’s been an honor serving in state government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.