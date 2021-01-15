New cases of COVID-19 spiked again in Vermont on Wednesday with almost 200 new confirmed cases of the virus.
On Thursday, the Vermont Department of Health reported the new cases confirmed on Wednesday had been 197. Tuesday’s new case count was 118 and Monday’s number was 167, according to the health department.
The state said 44 people had been hospitalized for COVID treatment on Wednesday with eight in intensive care. Tuesday, 48 people were hospitalized and eight were in intensive care. Monday’s numbers were slightly higher with 51 hospitalized and 10 in intensive care.
Since the pandemic began, 162 people have died from COVID. Vermont has performed tests on 282,517 individuals and performed 779,178 COVID tests.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.