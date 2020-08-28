The owner of three Vermont ski resorts has announced what steps it will take to limit the spread of COVID-19 during the winter ski season.
Vail Resorts, which owns Mount Snow in Dover, Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow and Stowe Mountain Resort in Stowe, announced the key features of its plan include requiring guests to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and to use a reservation system to keep too many people from being on the mountain at once.
Vail Resorts owns 37 ski areas between the United States, Canada and Australia.
The state of Vermont has yet to release any official rules or guidelines for ski areas, said Nate Formalarie, communications director for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, though it is having those discussions now with Vermont’s ski areas and the Vermont Ski Areas Association, or Ski Vermont.
He said Vail Resort’s plan may help inform the state’s guidelines, but it remains to be seen. According to Formalarie, the state will likely see how the opening of its schools goes before announcing ski resort guidelines.
According to a statement from Vail, only related parties can ride chair lifts and gondolas together, that or two singles on opposite sides of a four person lift, or two doubles on opposite sides of a six person lift. Two singles can also sit on opposite sides of a large gondola cabin.
Jeff Wise, a spokesman for Vail Resort’s Vermont properties, said the company will make heavy use of a reservation system. While the ski season is a ways off, the idea was to announce these measures now so guests would be aware.
“I think what we’re doing is going to exceed whatever state requirements there might be,” said Wise. “We’re trying to go above and beyond whatever regional guidelines there are for businesses.”
Resorts were allowed to run their summer operations after submitting plans to the state on how they would do so while limiting the spread of COVID-19. Wise said Vail Resorts followed these, and in some areas went further.
Wise said Vail looked to its Australian resorts for guidance on how to run a ski season during a pandemic. He said the ski season in Australia begins right around when it ends in North America.
He said the company is still engaged with the state, Ski Vermont, and local leaders on how to open safely.
“We do not want to be caught off guard or find ourselves needing to make reactionary changes,” said Rob Katz, chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, in a release Thursday. “Striving for consistency will provide our guests, employees and communities with as much predictability as possible this season, which we believe is worth the extra effort.”
A few weeks ago, Katz issued a statement urging people to take all COVID-19 precautions seriously if they wanted to have a ski season this winter. Resorts had to cut their seasons short in March when many state governments, Vermont’s included, restricted all nonessential business and nonprofit operations that involved personal contact.
“There is no doubt this season will be different but we are committed to what matters most: working to protect our guests, employees and communities and doing everything we can to provide great skiing and riding all season long,” Katz said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
