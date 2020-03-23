BOSTON — USO New England is offering virtual activities for military members and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This week’s program schedule is:
Tuesday, “Operation: Share a Smile & Resource Sharing,” send in photos that cause people to smile and look over posts containing resources for you and your family.
Wednesday, “Around the World Wednesday,” content from the USO community across the world, including places like Ramstein, Germany, and Vicenza, Italy.
Thursday, “Challenge Thursdays,” include things like best meme, best toilet paper statue, and others. The winner gets a prize.
Friday, “Furry Friend Story Time,” Get your favorite pet or stuffed animal and hear a story. Send a photo of your own pet or stuffed animal.
Follow USO New England on Facebook at facebook.com/NewEnglandUSO.
