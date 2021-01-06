The federal government has renewed the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which was taken up privately by the Vermont Foodbank after it was set to end with 2020.
The program is from the United States Department of Agriculture. Under it, the USDA buys food and has it distributed to those in need. It’s aimed at helping the hungry while giving farmers impacted by the pandemic a market for their items.
“It’s more food for Vermont, so we’re happy about it,” said John Sayles, chief executive officer of the Vermont Foodbank, which has been overseeing the program for Vermont since it rolled out in May. “Again with the USDA, with their stop-and-start approach and different rules for different phases makes it challenging to plan, but we’re certainly not going to turn away the opportunity to get more food out to people.”
On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the USDA will buy $1.5 billion in food for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. He said the USDA has, so far, distributed more than 132 million food boxes.
After the program ended, Vermont Foodbank said it would spend $1.4 million from its own funds to carry the program for eight weeks. That started this week, said Sayles. He said the overlap will be in February and there will likely be more distributions because of it during that month. The Foodbank taking it up also will ensure there is no gap in the program like there was in September when the USDA let it lapse only to later announce new rounds.
According to the USDA, some changes have been made as to what can be in the boxes, namely the addition of cooked seafood products.
When the program first began in Vermont, boxes were handed out on a first-come-first-served basis, leading to long lines of cars around state airports and other distribution centers. The process was refined over time and now people sign up online ahead of time or by calling 211. The program drew some criticism in later rounds when the USDA out-of-state vendors who didn’t use locally produced food as the Abbey Group had.
