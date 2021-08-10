In a commentary released late last week, the Acting U.S. Attorney for Vermont raised awareness about the statewide problem of an increase in violent crime, but a smaller number of police officers.
Jonathan Ophardt, in the commentary titled “Help Wanted: Vermont Needs Law Enforcement,” stated data from the FBI shows that violent crime in Vermont rose from 136.5 violent crime offenses per 100,000 people to 202.2 violent crime offenses per 100,000 people between 2016 and 2019 and that the number of cases involving firearms increased during that same period by 36%.
2019 is the most recent year for which the crime statistics are available, Ophardt wrote.
He also cited a report by Jennifer Morrison, executive director of policy development for Vermont’s Department of Public Safety, that said the number of officers available for duty in the state dropped by 14% from 2018 to 2021.
The report estimates the trend will continue and by 2022 the number of full-time police officers will be less than 700, more than 125 fewer than are working in Vermont now.
During an interview on Friday, Ophardt said he wanted to highlight, during the ongoing national conversations about police reform, what we ask of police and the need for law-enforcement officers.
“Even if we have more community liaisons, even if we have a wonderful push toward mental health intervention, law enforcement is still going to have a role to play because it’s simply not tenable to ask people who aren’t law enforcement to go into volatile, dangerous situations without at least an escort from a public safety officer,” he said.
Ophardt said there may be some role his office can play in helping law-enforcement officers. One example he gave was the prosecution of defendants, under the right circumstances, for firearm related offenses.
“Unfortunately, a federal firearms charge for possession for someone who is categorically denied firearm possession is still going to be the way to intervene before somebody discharges that gun in violence because the state statutes aren’t there to allow that proactive enforcement,” he said.
Ophardt said his motivation for writing the editorial was to draw attention to the problem because his office relies on partnerships with state and local partners. He noted that police officers can respond to a violent event or a confrontation but that they also have the investigative training and tools to find crimes that may be less obvious like human trafficking, sexual exploitation and fraud and not only find a suspect but provide prosecutors with a case they can take to a judge or a jury.
“We rely a lot on our partners at the VSP (Vermont State Police) as well as local police departments and when they’re hurting, we’re hurting in our ability to look out for federal interests and protect the public through federal prosecutions is going to be inherently challenged,” he said.
Micheal Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, which oversees the VSP, said there were challenges in recruiting people to public safety careers in law-enforcement as well as in EMS, fire services and volunteer organizations.
“Frankly, the support level for people doing very difficult jobs has fallen dramatically and that takes a toll,” Schirling said of law enforcement in particular. “It is very difficult to retain people and to recruit people into a job that is stressful and often thankless, when it’s not only thankless but you’re now under constant criticism for what you’re doing and how you’re doing it.”
Looking at the work critically has been an essential part of public safety for many years, Schirling added but he said the “lens” is “so jaded in the negative” that it takes an enormous toll on those who are trying to do a good job for their communities.
Ophardt said the solution to the need for more officers will have to come with local and state departments. He said his office partners with police departments in municipalities, county sheriff’s departments and the Vermont State Police but didn’t have the ability to “sway the dynamics and finances involved in hiring and recruitment.”
Schirling said prosecutors might be able to bring a perspective to the public about the challenges faced by law-enforcement officers because they have a parallel role but aren’t embedded in a police organization themselves.
Schirling said he couldn’t estimate how long Vermont could maintain its level of police protection if the recruitment and retention crisis continues.
“The projections are that – and the same modeling team that’s done our COVID projections helped us do some modeling of trends over the next couple of years — we are not in a position to keep up with attrition. There is no way that we’re aware of to hire and train enough people, not only to fill the existing vacancies but even to keep up with the expected attrition rate,” he said.
Schirling said he expected this was a national problem although he said he hadn’t seen a similar report for national police recruitment trends.
“The number of available police officers in Vermont … is going to decline in the near term and that is going to present significant challenges for our communities,” he said.
Ophardt said one of the most rewarding aspects of being involved with law enforcement is interacting with people who had been the victims of crime and being able to help them resolve those issues. He said police should be proud of their “advocacy and work they do to support victims through the criminal justice process.”
“We need good, moral, upstanding people to agree to carry a badge and perform a vital function in protecting our state,” he said.
