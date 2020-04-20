The Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees will meet today, but will not vote on the proposal to close two of the state colleges announced on Friday.
Chancellor Jeb Spaulding recently unveiled plans in response to ongoing challenges facing the Vermont State College System, or VSCS, magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans are designed to avoid system-wide insolvency and ensure the VSCS can continue.
The board had planned to vote on the proposal at its meeting Monday. Instead, the Monday meeting will b informational, giving board members a week to consider the plan and related comments and discussion.
The board will meet again on April 27.
“I have listened to my colleagues on the board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make,” said J. Churchill Hindes, chairman of the VSCS board. “But delayed action increases the profound financial risks facing all four VSCS colleges and universities. Those risks grow daily. We simply do not have the funds to afford a protracted discussion and debate.”
On Sunday, Gov. Phil Scott sent out a news release stating he does not support Spaulding's proposal.
“From my perspective there are three fundamental paths to choose from: Adopt the current plan; ask already overburdened taxpayers to pour tens of millions more into the current system, knowing it is unsustainable; or seize this opportunity to save the state college system and use it to strengthen our entire education system, from cradle to career.
“To be clear, I don’t support adopting the current plan as proposed or asking taxpayers to bailout a system that is no longer financially viable. There is a far better, more positive path forward – including for the communities that rely on state college campuses to sustain their local economies – if we are creative and committed to the hard work ahead,” Scott said in a statement.
The governor said he was calling on the legislature to begin work immediately on a “statewide plan to rethink, reform and strengthen the education system in ways that are fair and equitable to every student, every community and every taxpayer.”
“In fact, I believe it is possible for Vermont to emerge from this crisis on a path toward having the very best education system in the country, and ultimately, in the world,” he said.
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson also distributed a jointly written statement calling for a delay. And Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman also issued a release condemning the proposal.
Every two weeks, the VSCS spends approximately $6 million between payroll and expenses, according to the VSCS release.
The COVID crisis has resulted in a significant increase in anticipated deficit to as much as $7 million to $10 million this fiscal year, including $5.6 million in costs for student refunds for room and board due to moving students off-campus and shifting to remote instruction.
VSCS officials believe the system could run out of money by mid-June, forcing spending from already low reserves.
Spaulding’s plan was designed to be a “whole system transformation,” eliminating program duplication, reducing overhead and investing in programs that are high demand, economically viable, and provide valuable career opportunities for Vermont students.
The plan calls for the consolidation of the two residential career-focused liberal arts campuses of Northern Vermont University to Castleton University, along with refocusing Vermont Technical College’s programs at its Williston campus and closing its Randolph Center campus.
In a statement, Spaulding said the plan is “an attempt to avoid a catastrophic result for Vermonters’ access to higher education and reposition the entire (VSCS) for the future.”
“We are happy that we will have the opportunity to engage with the governor and the legislature. I must emphasize we cannot wait to act until after the completion of a long deliberation as some have suggested. In addition to the inevitable financial consequences, the result would be that students may forgo their education with us, potentially leaving the state, and staff will seek more reliable employment elsewhere. It’s that simple. We will find ourselves in a vicious and unending cycle of decline,” Spaulding said.
Scott pointed out the challenges to the state colleges are not unique to higher education.
“The fact is, we face similar structural problems in our preK-12 education system as well, but the state college system can’t rely on property taxes to cover its continuously rising costs,” he said.
Scott expressed optimism that positive changes are possible.
“We all know change is not easy but there’s no doubt that difficult decisions will need to be made – because if we want to have the best education system, we cannot continue to do things the way we have always done them,” he said.
The board of trustees' virtual meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. can be watched at
https://portal.stretchinternet.com/castleton/portal.htm?eventId=596566&streamType=video
