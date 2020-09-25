Two staff members at Mountain View Center, a nursing facility on Haywood Avenue, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Mountain View Center is owned by Genesis HealthCare.
Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis HealthCare, stated in an email Friday that the employees were tested on Wednesday and their results were returned. The Department of Health has been notified.
Ben Truman, a spokesman for DOH, stated that the department’s epidemiology team became aware of the cases via the lab reporting process. DOH staff and its contact tracing team are working with Mountain View Center. “The Center has been a cooperative partner in working to ensure the health and safety of their patients and staff,” said Truman. Contact tracers will talk to patients and others who might have been affected. “This is to identify close contacts and to provide anyone affected with health guidance and recommendations, including for testing and quarantine.”
According to Feifer, both employees are asymptomatic for COVID-19 and are no longer in the building. All residents were tested for COVID-19 and all employees will be retested Monday.
“During this pandemic, we have been stringent with restrictions and a whole host of other precautions,” stated Feifer, added that the company has followed guidelines and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and in some cases gone further than it had to. “We also continue to follow the direction of the Vermont Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus.”
According to Feifer, residents and patients at Mountain View Center are screened thrice daily for COVID-19. Staff are screened when they enter the building and are required to wear personal protective equipment. There are also restrictions placed on visitors and residents don’t leave for medical appointments unless it’s necessary.
Feifer said residents and their families have been notified and will be updated.
According to Genesis HealthCare, there are approximately 150 staff and 110 residents at Mountain View Center.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.