Two Rutland County residents were arrested last week in Washington County, New York, after a car chase with police from two counties, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
According to stories published in the Sun Community Times and WTEN in Albany, New York, Grover W.A. Pangburn, 46, of Rutland, and Ashley M. Short, 32, of Danby, were arrested and cited.
According to police, the truck they were driving in Warren and Washington counties, both in New York, was stolen.
Pangburn was cited for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, four counts of reckless driving and several vehicle and traffic violations.
Short was expected to be cited for third-degree possession of stolen property but a warrant for her arrest was issued after her probation officer filed a complaint that she had not been meeting with the probation officer regularly.
The Warren County sheriff’s office said Short was cited as a fugitive from justice.
The release from the sheriff’s department said their office had received multiple reports on Oct. 8, around 2:30 p.m., of a woman who was stumbling and appeared to be impaired. Callers said she was in the area of outlet stores in Queensbury, New York.
When officers arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Short, in a silver GMC Sierra pickup. Short allegedly told emergency responders she needed medical assistance but by the time an ambulance arrived, a man, later identified as Pangburn, drove the Sierra away from the area.
Police said the truck narrowly missed hitting a police cruiser responding to the event.
Law-enforcement officers pursued the Sierra onto Interstate 87, but due to heavy traffic and concern for public safety, they ended the pursuit but continued following the truck from a distance.
While monitoring the Sierra as it continued on the highway, police learned it was allegedly stolen.
The chase resumed with police using emergency lights and sirens.
Police said the pursuit continued into Washington County where the truck hit another vehicle in Fort Edward.
According to the release, Pangburn and Short then got out of the Sierra and attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by police.
No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit or the crashes.
Pangburn was arraigned and taken to Warren County Correctional Facility without bail pending further court action, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office but the New York online inmate locator said as of Thursday, Pangburn had been released.
In Rutland County, Pangburn has a number of pending criminal charges from the summer, most of them misdemeanor allegations of retail theft and some misdemeanor charges of trespassing.
Short, who was arrested as Ashley M. Runnells in December 2015, was sentenced to serve six months on home confinement after she confessed to robbing the Nichols General Store in Danby.
But according to court records, Short stopped meeting with her probation officer in February. A judge issued a warrant for Short and she was arrested in July and released under an order to meet with the probation officer right away. The record said Short didn’t go to the probation office and the phone number and address she provided were not accurate.
Runnells robbed Nichols with a knife. She demanded money from a cashier and fled with the money.
With the help of video surveillance equipment in the store and a Vermont State Police K-9, Runnels was found and arrested a short time later. Police said she quickly confessed to the robbery.
Short spoke during her sentencing in 2018.
“Your honor, I’m not asking anybody to forgive me because what I did was wrong and unforgivable,” she said. “What I am asking for is a chance to show everyone that I’m a good person and right my wrongs. I’m not the monster that I was in Nichols store,” she said.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.