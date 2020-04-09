Trout season opens Saturday, and while some things about it will be normal, others will not.
“It’s business as usual with a gigantic asterisk,” said Game Warden Lt. Justin Stedman. “Wardens are still checking licenses and creel limits, they’re just doing it much differently.”
To limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, law enforcement agencies all over Vermont and the United States have altered how they go about dealing with the public, keeping their distance and making use of face masks and gloves.
“Most of the time what’s happening is the warden is walking up to a reasonable distance and saying, hey, can you hold up your license for me? And doing it that way,” said Stedman. Wardens are trying to handle as much as possible through verbal communication, but when that’s not possible, they’re improvising. “What a lot of them are doing, when they have to get licenses, is using Ziploc bags and having people drop it in the bag, and then they handle the bag.”
He said some wardens have reported members of the public being put off by wardens insisting on keeping their distance.
“Wardens are typically very approachable, but they are much less approachable these days simply out of self-preservation,” he said. “People are very fond of coming up and showing their fish or their pictures or whatever and obviously we can’t do that. I know that has been, in talking with some of my wardens, people are kind of taken aback when the warden is like, ‘hey, back up!’ Because it’s not how we usually do business.”
Public health officials recommend people stay at home as much as possible, and when they do go out to shop or recreate they stay at least six feet apart from one another and wear a mask. “We are state law enforcement, we are beholden to the governor, and so we are not out looking to specifically enforce the social distancing requirements, but if there’s a group of people sitting around, then the wardens are going to tell them to keep their distance and that sort of stuff, because they’re required to as state law enforcement,” said Stedman.
It just so happens that the average length of a fishing pole is six feet, said Shawn Good, fish biologist for the Fish and Wildlife Department.
He said people should be out fishing alongside the people they already live with and avoid grouping up with friends or others. If someone finds their usual spot is full of people, it’s recommended they use this opportunity to explore other areas.
Good said the trout stocking program is going on as planned.
“We didn’t change any rules from last year, we didn’t make anything different, everything is proceeding as normal,” he said.
Rumors about the season being canceled are false, he added.
“That’s a big myth we’re trying to dispel, we’re putting word out on our social media channels and press releases and stuff like that, reminding people that we’re not canceling trout season, fishing season is not canceled, our stocking of trout is going on like normal,” he said.
Good said outdoor activities such as fishing and hiking are in keeping with Gov. Phil Scott’s executive order last month ordering people to “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”
“We’ve gone out of our way to ensure that was the case, because if you look at the order it does exempt activities like exercise and going out for a walk, that kind of thing,” said Good. “Fishing is both a physical and mental form of exercise, it’s healthy, it lets you de-stress and relax a little bit, forget about the craziness that’s going on right now, and the determination was yes, we can continue to promote and encourage people to go fishing provided they take some of these basic social distancing precautions.”
To keep from spreading coronavirus, the department recommends not sharing fishing gear with others, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cleaning your gear after using it, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you’re done fishing.
On its website, the department has a guide on how to go about outdoor activities and keep from spreading or catching the virus. It can be found at bit.ly/0409Fishsafe
