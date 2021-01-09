The entire night shift of the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks, about eight or nine troopers, was in quarantine earlier this week after a potential exposure to COVID-19, according Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety.
However, Adam Silverman, spokesman for Vermont State Police said early Friday evening that most of the troopers are back to work.
In an email, Silverman said nine troopers had been affected by the potential virus exposure and quarantine.
“No one has currently tested positive, and most of them are already back at work. A few tests are still pending. We were able to provide full coverage during all shifts,” Silverman said.
Responding to a question at the Friday press conference about COVID in Vermont, Schirling said there was an “event where there was an exposure to a shift so that we have a number of folks who are preventive isolation.”
He said the last count he had gotten was that eight or nine troopers were affected.
“That is the entire night shift for that barracks as I understand it,” he said.
That number could change as contact tracers investigate the potential spread of COVID.
After the news conference, Schirling said arrangements had been made to provide coverage of Rutland County provided by Vermont State Police.
“It's not ideal, but we back-fill shifts with folks from other shifts, other assignments and other barracks,” he said.
There are other police departments close to the Rutland barracks inducing Rutland City and Rutland Town police departments and the Rutland County Sheriff's Department. Schirling said the situation was “not at this point right now” that law-enforcement officers from other departments would be asked to beef up their efforts to make up for the reduction in available troopers.
“It's just covering the shifts which we're able to do so no need for other kinds of mutual aid,” Schirling said.
According to Silverman, there was a similar situation at the St. Albans barracks about a month ago, so VSP had some experience responding to staffing concerns because of COVID testing.
Neither Schirling nor Silverman knew the exact nature of the potential COVID exposure, which happened on Dec. 29, or whether it happened while a trooper was performing professional duties or in his or her personal life.
A spokesman for the Vermont Department of Health said Friday he had no information available about the nature of the exposure.
Silverman said Friday the nine troopers were taking necessary precautions.
“They're quarantining to insure minimal risk, or no risk, of transmission to anyone else while awaiting the results of their own tests,” he said.
Silverman said the troopers began their quarantine during the early part of this week.
He estimated the remaining troopers waiting for test results would likely return to duty early next week.
On Friday morning, Schirling said Vermont had modified its definition of first responders to include law-enforcement officers so vaccination should be available to troopers soon.
In Rutland, Chief Brian Kilcullen, of Rutland City Police Department, said he had already been notified by staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center the vaccines were available to his officers.
Schirling estimated six or seven troopers have tested positive for COVID during the course of the pandemic.
There are 25 staff members at the Rutland barracks under normal circumstances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.