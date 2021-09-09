Vermont towns are seeing a significant increase in the amount of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds they’re slated to receive, now that funds that would have gone to the county have been calculated.
Every town in Vermont was awarded an amount of money. Many have already held public forums to get ideas on how to spend the funds. Though there are some questions about how exactly they can be spent, it’s known that broadband, wastewater, water supply and expenses tied to the coronavirus pandemic qualify. Every county in the country also got a sum of money, however Vermont doesn’t have county governments. In late July, the state’s Congressional delegation announced they had worked with the federal government to have what would have gone to the counties distributed among towns, as with the first level of funding.
At the Sept. 1 Select Board meeting, Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock reported to the board that the town will receive a total of $833,106. Originally it had been slated to get $291,764 split between two installments, one to come this year, the other in 2022. The extra $541,342 will also come in two installments.
Ed Bove, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said his organization is working to inform towns of this, along with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
The added funds are significant, Bove said, and while they don’t quite leave towns with enough to completely pay for large broadband or waterline projects, which can cost millions, some amounts could fuel some work on top of planning.
“It doesn’t quite kick it into the next level, but you could do some stuff,” he said. “Maybe some upgrades on pump houses, new filters, things for your wastewater system. It can do more than just planning work now.”
He said the real ARPA funds to watch will come through the state, though it’s too early to say exactly how.
Not all towns have been told directly what they’ll be getting from the county pot. Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter said Thursday he hasn’t yet heard anything, but expects he will. Clarendon Treasurer Heidi Congdon said she’s heard by word-of-mouth that Clarendon will be getting $468,696 on top of the $252,611 it already knew about, for a total of $721,308.
She said the town is still awaiting guidance on how the funds can be spent and still has to have discussions about it.
In early August, the Clarendon Fire Association asked the Select Board there to consider allocating about $5,000 in ARPA funds to help the association purchase specialized washer and dryer machines to clean carcinogens from firefighter turnout gear. The board was receptive to the proposal, but said it needed more information on whether or not the project qualifies.
Wallingford Select Board Chair Nelson Tift said his board learned of the added funds at a recent meeting. There’s a forum to be held at the Wallingford Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 to hear from people on how they think the money should be used.
“Personally, I haven’t seen a lot of good guidance on what it can be used for,” he said. He’s aware it can be used for broadband and water projects but there are questions about other potential uses. Tift said he believes the town has some time yet to learn what the options are and make a decision.
“I’m still somewhat doubtful about what’s going to happen with these different funds,” he said, adding that he’s concerned inflation may reduce the money’s effectiveness. Personally, he’d like to see the town use some funds to work with the Wallingford Fire District #1 on some sidewalk infrastructure.
According to a spreadsheet supplied by Eric Hall, regional planner with the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, the following is a list of Rutland County towns and what they’re receiving in total. Hall said the county funds were allocated to towns based on population and the same spending guidelines will apply.
