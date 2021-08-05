FAIR HAVEN — Two Rutland County towns have received large grants to improve their sidewalks and pathways, but work might not begin for another few years.
Fair Haven was awarded $398,000 in federal funds from the state’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Program. According to the Vt. Agency of Transportation (AOT) a total of $3.3 million was awarded statewide.
West Rutland received $320,000 for the Marbleway Path. With the town’s match, the project’s total cost will be $400,000.
Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunter said earlier this week that the town will have to approve a $100,000 match. The project will replace the sidewalks in town and improve curbing and crosswalks. The town has also been awarded grants to improve downtown parking as well as lighting.
“We’re putting just about a million dollars into refurbishing downtown Fair Haven in the next two years,” Gunter said.
The overall plan for the town came out of a revitalization study completed in 2018, he said.
“The Select Board is excited as we start to see the vision come together that was created just a few years ago by local citizens and business owners to revitalize the downtown,” Select Board Chair Chris Cole stated in an email on Tuesday. “The addition of lighting in the park, reconfiguration of the downtown parking area and improvement to pedestrian safety are all critical to bringing business to our downtown area.”
Gunter thanked Devon Neary, transportation planner at the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, for his help in securing the funds.
Neary said the planning commission is pleased to hear of these awards. He noted that two smaller grants went to Castleton, and Rutland Town. Castleton received $92,400 to boost a $184,000 project for a sidewalk from Castleton Castleton Four Corners to Parsons Hill Road. Rutland Town’s project was awarded $48,250 in federal funds for a total of $96,500. According to Neary, it will connect Rutland Town School to Chasanna Drive and hopefully at some point tie to Northwood Park.
The Marbleway Path is the result of years of planning, said Neary.
“The Marbleway Path is really the result of a multi-phase planning effort beginning in 2016 and was really fleshed out with their Better Connections plan that funded the Smart Growth Connection Plan between West Rutland and Rutland Town, so this really was born out of that plan,” he said. “They did their due diligence in planning to set themselves up to be a really competitive application.”
While funding is secured, not all is said and done. Because federal money is being used, it will be some time before these projects become visible in the communities they’re planned for.
“There’s a fairly robust public involvement process through the design phase that they’ll have to go through, so we likely won’t see construction for two years, potentially three,” said Neary. There will be ample opportunity for the local public to weigh in on the designs.”
The Marbleway Path has already had some of this work completed, so it might happen sooner, he said, but only by a year or so.
“Walking and bicycling, especially for the many short trips that are made, are a great way to reduce congestion and provide an opportunity for physical activity for Vermonters and visitors,” stated Jon Kaplan, bicycle and pedestrian coordinator at AOT in a release. “We see a positive effect on property values, tourism and business growth, as well as less traffic congestion, better public health and lower personal transportation costs.”
Interest in the bicycle and pedestrian grants was high, according to AOT, with a total of $7 million having been requested.
