RUTLAND TOWN — The Select Board has voted to revoke the permit it issued to C&C Fireworks, citing a Vermont Supreme Court decision from last fall.
The board voted unanimously to revoke the permit at its May 25 meeting.
Attorney Joe O’Rourke, who represents C&C Fireworks, said Wednesday that his client hasn’t yet received an official letter from the town stating the permit has been revoked. When it does, things will proceed from there, but for now he has little to say.
At the meeting, Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft said the town no longer has the authority to issue fireworks permits to private individuals for private displays.
“So there will be no posting on the town website the list of folks who have received permits for fireworks, and we’re referring to the Supreme Court decision that came down last August that interpreted the law,” she said.
The state of the fireworks laws is still somewhat confusing, according to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. It posted to its website late last year an explanation of the court’s decision in the case of Green Mountain Fireworks LLC v. Town of Colchester. According to VLCT, “the Court held that municipalities may regulate fireworks by requiring a local permit for their sale, possession and use. The Court also ruled that it is illegal to sell, possess or use ‘consumer fireworks’ — even with a permit.”
Selectman John Paul Faignant said Wednesday that the town did this because of the Vermont Supreme Court decision, which took away the town’s authority to grant the C&C Fireworks permit. He said the letter was sent to C&C Fireworks Wednesday.
Selectman Joe Denardo wondered at the May 24 meeting if doing so would jeopardize the business’ existence.
“Well, that is a concern,” said Ashcroft. “... and I did check, and there does not appear to have been any corrective legislation that has been passed since the Supreme Court decision, so the Supreme Court decision is what governs right now.”
Denardo said the town should work to somehow inform townspeople that they can no longer get a permit from the town for private fireworks. He said enforcement on fireworks usage has always been a challenge.
“The police department can’t be everywhere, and it’s going to be a real challenge,” he said.
