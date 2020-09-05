The Vermont Department of Health has identified three new cases of COVID-19 believed to have been spread from a private party at the Summit Lodge in Killington on Aug. 19, bringing the total number of the cases to 17.
On Friday, during one of Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-a-week press conference on COVID, Patsy Kelso, the state epidemiologist for Vermont, said two new cases were identified Thursday. Both were found by tracing the contacts of people who had been at the party.
“Eleven of the cases attended a private party on (Aug. 19) and six others are due to subsequent transmission from someone who was at the party,” Kelso said.
In a statement, Courtney DiFiore, public relations and social media manager for the Killington resort, said resort staff had worked with the health department to find a local pop-up testing site because “the Killington community is a tight-knit group that supports each other.”
“While this event did not happen on resort property, the fact that COVID spread so quickly at this event shows how vigilant we all need to be wearing masks and adhering to social distancing,” DiFiore said.
Last week, Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said there had been no indication that staff at Killington or the Summit Lodge had failed to follow the proper protocols.
Levine said staff at the Summit had followed one of the most important directions by taking the names of those at the event and passing that information to the health department.
Kelso said of the 49 people at the party, the state had made contact with 34. There were 15 people at the party from outside Vermont the health department in those states have been notified, according to Kelso.
“This is a good reminder to follow public health recommendations and make careful decisions about what we do and where we go,” Kelso said.
A pop-up testing clinic was hosted at the Rutland County health office on Wednesday at the Asa Bloomer building in Rutland and, at the request of the state, Rutland Regional Medical Center hosted testing clinics on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But Kelso said there could still be fallout from the event.
“There might be some community spread in the coming weeks and we understand that community members might be anxious,” Kelso added.
The daily update from the Vermont Department of Health said the total number of cases of COVID identified in Vermont as of Friday was 1,642, out of 142.198 tests. There were 10 new cases reported Friday.
The state has reported 58 COVID-related deaths and, on Friday, one person was hospitalized for COVID treatment.
At the news conference, Kelso repeated two precautions the health department has been stressing for months, that residents wear a mask and observe social distancing,
“As (Gov. Phil Scott) said, this is not the year for big cookouts and gatherings over the Labor Day weekend,” she said.
Kelso said the health department would continue its investigation of the outbreak.
Visit healthvermont.gov/covid19 online to find more information about COVID-19 including symptoms and subjects such as testing and prevention.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.