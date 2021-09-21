MONTPELIER — This week’s list of walk-in, pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics include schools.
While the clinics are walk-ins, they also allow for appointments to be made by visiting healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
Below is a list of the vaccination sites:
WednesdayCavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish.
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Avenue, Newport.
St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans.
Thursday
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre.
Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford.
Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Avenue, Manchester.
North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Newport.
Friday
1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin.
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport.
Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center.
Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg.
Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown.
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield.
Saturday
Morefest at the Moretown Elementary School, 940 Route 100-B, Moretown.
New England Street Food Festival at the Kampfires Campground, 792 U.S. Route 5, Dummerston.
Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan.
Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle.
SundayAscutney Outdoor Club, 499 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor.
Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans.
Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre.
Monday
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre.
Rescue Inc. Division 1 Station, 541 Canal Street, Brattleboro.
Academy School, 860 Western Avenue, Brattleboro.
Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington.
The EDGE Sports & Fitness, 142 West Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington.
