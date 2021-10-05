MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced several vaccination clinics open this week for those 12 and older. Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Certain pharmacies and healthcare providers are also offering shots.
Those who had the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they’re over 65, over 18 with a medical condition that makes them high-risk for COVID-19, over 18 and have a job where they’re more likely to be exposed, or are 18 and Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC) or are 18 and living with someone who is BIPOC.
The list of clinics is below.
TodayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington
Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington
Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax
Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro
South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington
VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick
Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond
Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl St., Springfield
ThursdayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave., Burlington
Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington
Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect St., White River Junction
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Springfield High School, 303 South St., Springfield
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro
Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main St. North, Wells River
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
FridayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington
Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction
Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury
Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River
Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury
Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven
Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main St., Randolph
Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond
Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River
Little Rivers Health Care — Newbury, 4628 Main St. North, Newbury
Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor
North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport
Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
SaturdayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!, Mayo Events Field, 80 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe
Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford
U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier
Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro
Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury
Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans
Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington
SundayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin
