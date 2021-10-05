MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced several vaccination clinics open this week for those 12 and older. Appointments can be made at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878. Certain pharmacies and healthcare providers are also offering shots.

Those who had the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster shot if they’re over 65, over 18 with a medical condition that makes them high-risk for COVID-19, over 18 and have a job where they’re more likely to be exposed, or are 18 and Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC) or are 18 and living with someone who is BIPOC.

The list of clinics is below.

TodayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington

Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington

Bellows Free Academy Fairfax, 75 Hunt Street, Fairfax

Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro

South Burlington High School, 550 Dorset Street, South Burlington

VFW-Morrisville, 129 VFW Drive, Hyde Park

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main Street, Randolph

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hardwick Area Health Center, 4 Slapp Hill Road, Hardwick

Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center’s Covid Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

Springfield Medical Care Systems, 51 Pearl St., Springfield

ThursdayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Community Health Centers of Burlington, 294 North Winooski Ave., Burlington

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Doubletree Hotel, 870 Williston Road, South Burlington

Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect St., White River Junction

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Springfield High School, 303 South St., Springfield

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview St., Brattleboro

Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main St. North, Wells River

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

FridayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Diamond Run Mall, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

Dunlap Hall, 102 Ice Pond Road, Arlington

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction

Porter Medical Center, 55 Collins Drive, Middlebury

Blue Mountain High School, 2420 U.S. Route 302, Wells River

Middlebury Union High School, 73 Charles Avenue, Middlebury

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

Addison County Home Health & Hospice, 254 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven

Gifford Health Care, 44 South Main St., Randolph

Island Pond Health and Dental Center, 82 Maple Street, Island Pond

Little Rivers Health Care — Wells River, 65 Main Street North, Wells River

Little Rivers Health Care — Newbury, 4628 Main St. North, Newbury

Mount Ascutney Hospital, 289 County Road, Windsor

North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport

Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

SaturdayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Rocks!, Mayo Events Field, 80 Weeks Hill Road, Stowe

Richford High School, 1 Corliss Heights, Richford

U32 High School, 930 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 53 Fairview Street, Brattleboro

Green Mountain Mall, 2000 Memorial Drive #14, St. Johnsbury

Northwestern Medical Center’s COVID Resource Center at Valley Crossroad, 27 Fisher Pond Road, St. Albans

Northern Express Care, 1 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, 982 Mansion Drive, Bennington

SundayAgency of Transportation — Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road, Berlin

