Some in Vermont are wondering how they might entice people who’ve come here to avoid the COVID-19 pandemic to remain.
Lori Smith, executive director of the Vermont Futures Project, said last week that her organization has teamed up with Richard Watts, director of the Center for Research on Vermont at the University of Vermont to survey people who have come to Vermont to avoid the pandemic.
The two groups have worked together in the past on projects.
“The Vermont Futures Project’s mission is to use data, research, partnerships, and education to secure Vermont’s economic future, and I would say they’re another partner out there whose mission and goals are similar about wanting to grow Vermont,” Smith said.
“What I’m really interested in as a researcher is trying to link what I do to the pressing problems facing Vermont, and clearly our demographic challenge is one, and another is our dependence on transportation and the climate impacts,” said Watts on Friday.
This study is a followup to one conducted by Watts a few months ago looking at Vermonters and their tele-working habits.
“The first study was Vermonters, people who were living and working here already, this second study is aimed at people who are sheltering in place, who have come to Vermont during the pandemic, and it’s asking how would we convince you to stay? Is there a likelihood you might stay?” said Watts.
The tele-working study showed that 55% of those surveyed, 662 people, expected they would be doing more tele-working even after life returns closer to normal. More than two thirds said their employer should do more to make tele-working possible, while similar numbers said their internet connections allowed for this. A little under half said they expected to tele-work or two days per week after things get back to a more normal routine.
“I think it’s confirming what we know from all these other polls and surveys that are happening,” said Watts. “It’s a moment in time when people are being forced to tele-work… and employers are figuring out that it actually works pretty well, and employees told us, overwhelming, that they really like it.”
Watts said he wants at least 250 to respond to this new survey, and as of last week, it was well on its way to reaching that number.
“We have been reaching out to our networks everywhere, from real estate to young professional groups, realtors, and our own distribution lists,” Smith said. The goal is to get as many COVID-19 “refugees” as possible to respond.
Watts said he is a qualitative researcher and that once the survey is complete about 10 or 15 respondents will be chosen for follow-up interviews.
“This is not statistically representative of anything, it’s teasing out a variety of questions or themes that might emerge and then ideally a state could say here’s a couple of things that are showing up and it’s not that expensive to make these changes to keep these people here,” said Watts.
Nate Formalarie, communications director for the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said Monday the agency is always looking at surveys and studies like these to inform its decisions.
He said the agency was, prior to the pandemic, managing programs aimed at enticing people to move to Vermont. One was the Stay to Stay program, which was aimed at people here on vacation while the other was the Remote Worker Grant Program, which provided monetary aid to people willing to move here and work remotely.
These programs were gaining some traction prior to the pandemic, Formalarie said. It seemed the desire was there for people to move to Vermont with the holdups being largely personal and unique to the individuals’ situations.
The Stay in Vermont survey can be found online at bit.ly/0721Survey.
