Vermonters over age 60, or who collect disability benefits, will have an easier time applying for food assistance.
Hunger Free Vermont announced Friday that the process for applying to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, 3SquaresVT, has been simplified for many people who use it. “It’s been in progress for a while now,” said Katy Davis, community health initiatives director at Hunger Free Vermont. “It wasn’t a reaction to the pandemic, but the timing is beautiful. It’s something the federal government is allowing, but the state did a lot of work to make it happen.”
3SquaresVT is administered through the Department for Children and Families. Hunger Free Vermont does outreach and education for the program. Davis said normally those using the program have to recertify their application every six months. She added that application is a lengthy. This turns many who qualify for it off from applying. Davis said those already enrolled in 3SquaresVT who are 60 or over, or who are on disability, or both, will be automatically rolled in. She said there’s no change to the benefits received, nor has eligibility been relaxed. The aim behind this change was to reduce the amount of paperwork applicants and administrators have to deal with. Those over 60, or who are on disability, who qualify for food benefits are typically on fixed incomes that don’t change often. Much of the 3SquaresVT application and recertification doesn’t apply to them, so there was no reason to have them fill it all out. Those using the lighter application also will be assigned a caseworker to help them, where needed, said Davis. Those over 60 who need help with it should call 1-800-642-5119; those under 60 should call 2-1-1.
Davis said Hunger Free Vermont is working on educating people about the change. Among its partners are the state’s councils on aging.
Anna White, nutrition assistance and wellness coordinator at the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, which serves Rutland and Bennington counties, said she believes nearly all the council’s clients who use 3SquaresVT will qualify for the shortened application process.
She said the normal application is about 30 pages. The shorter one is about six. People can still qualify for 3SquaresVT, but not the shortened application process. Those who apply for it and don’t qualify will simply be asked to complete the longer version. She said the application for heating fuel assistance is also subject to this.
The council will work to inform people of the change in a number of ways, one being its quarterly newsletter. It will also work on a communications strategy so more people will know about it.
The change is supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“In the richest country in the history of the world, no one should ever have to worry about going to bed hungry. Period. But as so many people are struggling right now to put food on the table, I strongly urge older Vermonters to see if you qualify for 3SquaresVT,” Sanders stated in a Hunger Free Vermont release. “We are dealing with the worst health crisis and economic crisis in our lifetimes. Today, as 29 million Americans are struggling with hunger and millions of seniors are trying to get by on fixed incomes, I want every Vermonter to know that I am continuing to fight to expand critically important anti-hunger programs, like Meals on Wheels, school nutrition, and SNAP.”
