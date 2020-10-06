Staff at the Vermont Department of Health are aware that COVID-19 is affecting people of color in the state disproportionately, as it has throughout the United States.
State officials said they are working to address the issue, according to Tracy Dolan, deputy health commissioner.
Through its regular updates on the novel coronavirus and COVID, the department last month presented findings on the virus and how it has manifested in the Vermont population of Black, indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC, in the state.
Among the findings were that the BIPOC population, which is about 6% of the Vermont population, accounts for almost a quarter of Vermont’s COVID cases. White, non-Hispanic Vermonters have a rate of COVIC infection of about 21% while the rate among the BIPOC population is about 80%, the data found.
The rate of hospitalization for white, non-Hispanic Vermonters for COVID is a little less than 2%, while the rate for BIPOC Vermonters is a little more than 4%.
Dolan said the health department already is responding.
“The concept of health disparities and health inequities isn’t new to us, and it’s not new to public health. COVID-19 isn’t the first time we’ve seen this. We actually see these disparities regularly, across many chronic diseases as well,” she said.
Dolan pointed out inequities are changeable and “driven by things access to health care, economics, social status, imbalance of power (and) racism,” among other factors.
Working specifically to address inequities found in the way COVID affects Vermonters, Dolan said the department is working with partners to reach the BIPOC population with messages about prevention, testing and patients’ most effective responses if they’re diagnosed with COVID.
The inequities are not showing up in the mortality rates, but they can be seen in case rates, Dolan said.
Ryn Gluckman, an emergency department nurse and co-chairwoman of the health committee for the Rutland Area NAACP, said much of her perspective was as a front-line nurse.
“Vermont is not ahead of the Eight Ball around our care of BIPOC communities. We’re along with everybody else struggling with a whole hose of issues which boil down to access, not only being able to access health care but feeling comfortable and feeling like they can trust the health care they’re receiving,” she said.
What that looks like, Gluckman added, is when BIPOC patients seek health care, the providers are not listening or taking them seriously.
Dolan said health department leaders acknowledge they need to work with BIPOC populations and health care professionals.
Programs are in place to educate health care staff that BIPOC may have “historical disadvantages or perhaps lack of trust because of those historical disadvantages.”
“So we’re doing more and more training to make sure that everyone understands not every Vermonter experiences Vermont and health care and disease the same way so we’re sensitive to that,” she said.
Dolan said the health department already had been working to develop community relationships statewide.
Guidance from community partners include advice on “languages needed, locations, what people’s day-to-day lives are like, who do they trust most, what are the best media for them to hear those messages,” she said.
More structurally, Dolan used the example of people in health care, as one group of essential workers who are at greater risk of getting COVID. Many health care workers are BIPOC.
“Those things are really important for us to think about, too. That solution doesn’t necessarily come just from public heath, it comes from all sectors. It comes from across state government. But it’s that kind of lens, when we start to see something disproportionate there then we have to be thoughtful about what we’re doing to mitigate that,” she said.
By example, Dolan said when a policy is developed for keeping essential workers who may work together in an enclosed space with infected populations, the policy may not be race-based, however, state officials have to pay attention if one group of people is disproportionately affected.
Gluckman said she would make three recommendations she hoped would reduce the disparities. First, she said the state should have standard practices for collecting race and ethnicity data to be sure “we truly understand the impact of COVID on communities of color.” Then Gluckman would ask health officials to consider moving care from hospitals and clinics to their homes and community centers.
Gluckman’s final recommendation was an effort to increase the diversity of the health care provider workforce in Vermont.
Dolan said the state already is making efforts to increase the diversity of its staff as a way to build community with BIPOC Vermonters, adding that the health department has not been doing much hiring in recent months.
Dolan said the health department would be working with Gov. Phil Scott’s Racial Inequity Task Force and its recommendations around COVID-19.
“Because the issues that are happening here would happen in any public health emergency and more broadly probably in any large public health issue. Any emerging public health issue will likely be reflected through racial lines and so we need to continue to do work to decrease that inequity,” she said.
patrick.mcardle@rutlandherald.com
