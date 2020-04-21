The Vermont Department of Health has been posting data about race and ethnicity on its online dashboard of information related to the effort to deter the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
“We recognized the need to include this information to help us understand how Vermonters were being affected by COVID-19, but in our earlier efforts to respond to the pandemic, race and ethnicity data was not always collected for each patient,” according to the health department's Friday update.
Last week, the Vermont NAACP, along with the ACLU of Vermont, Justice For All and the Human Right Commission, asked the health department to add racial and ethnic data to the daily update to monitor whether people of color were being disproportionately affected by COVID.
The update said by the end of March, race was unknown in 73% of cases. But with the health department working with the Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL), that percentage has been reduced to 8%.
“Health equity exists when all people have a fair and just opportunity to be healthy - especially those who have experienced socioeconomic disadvantage, historical injustice and other systemic inequalities. Therefore, our epidemiology team collaborated with (VITL) to cross-reference medical records to gain more robust race information about COVID-19 cases in Vermont,” the update said.
However, there were still concerns about the way the information has been collected.
Tabitha Moore, president of the Vermont NAACP, said the state was relying in some cases on “provider-assumed” information about race. In those cases, the provider believes they knows the race or ethnicity of the patient without asking.
Moore also wondered why the state was only tracking race and ethnicity of patients who tested positive for COVID.
Ben Truman, a spokesman for the health department, confirmed race and ethnicity were asked after a patient was positively identified for COVID but said the health care providers are “actively encouraged” to ask the patient for that information.
The data is expected to help prevent the spread of illness, improve care for patients and present a more complete picture of COVID in Vermont.
Xusana Davis, the Vermont director of racial equity, wrote in an email about why the information is important and why it might be hard to get.
“It’s very much a double-edged sword because on the one hand, people of color in America recognize that racialized attitudes often create worse outcomes for us, so many people of color tend not to forward this information if they don’t have to,” she said.
With the pandemic, groups such as the NAACP are asking states to be sure the data is collected.
“On the other hand, the collection of race data allows government and NGOs to track positive and negative trends in everything from service delivery to education to commerce,” Davis said. “Understanding the complex ways in which race can either be used to assist in maintaining equity or to target people for disparate treatment, it becomes clear that consistency in data collection is difficult to achieve. It requires trust in the institutions that are collecting those data, and that trust is incredibly fragile given the centuries-long history of discrimination int his country.”
Davis said her own heritage is African-American and Latinx but said she believes most people assume she is black, leaving a Latinx population that's undercounted by at least one.
Davis said she is also concerned that only patients who test positive for COVID are counted.
“It is well-settled that patients of color are offered preventive screenings and other treatments at far lower rates than their white counterparts are. This happens for a number of reasons, including the fact that medical professionals are led to believe that many people of color have higher tolerances for pain or simply don’t have interest in preventive medicine,” she said.
Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the health department, said she understood the request for the racial and ethnic data to be collected and released.
“The reality is, people of color are disproportionately affected by many of our health challenges. That's simply true, and it's true because of a lot of reasons including racism, institutional racism, bias, poverty. ... All of the social inequities that exist in our society play out in the world of public health as well,” she said.
Moore said health department officials were meeting weekly to plan and review their COVID response. She said she expected the racial data would be part of those meetings and if a spike was noted, indicating people of color were being disproportionately affected in Vermont, steps would be taken to mitigate those affects.
