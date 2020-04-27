Staff at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation are asking Vermonters to take 10 key steps to protect essential trash and recycling workers.
Following these steps can help reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact and possible virus transmission as well as ensure these essential workers are able to continue to collect and sort our trash and recyclables.
For Vermonters who have curbside trash and recycling pickup the first step is to maintain social distancing. Do not approach trash and recycling workers.
The second step is to make sure all your trash is in a bag and tied. Do not leave any trash loose in or around your bin. The third step it to wipe down the handles of trash and recycling bins before placing them at the curb and again when you collect them.
The fourth step is to place trash out the night before the usual pickup to ensure it is picked up on the scheduled day. With the increase in residential waste, drivers are leaving earlier to finish their regular routes.
The fifth step is to take the time to learn what belongs in your recycling bin and “when in doubt, throw it out.” Recycling correctly reduces the burden on recycling workers.
Step six is a reminder not to put banned and dangerous items in the trash like used oil, propane tanks, paint, electronic waste, or household hazardous waste. DEC staff are asking residents to hold on to these items and bring them to collection events and locations once the state of emergency has ended. Find household hazardous waste collection information from your local solid waste management district or town at 802recycles.com
Step seven is to put used gloves, masks, wipes and other personal protective equipment in the trash and not the recycling bin.
The remaining three steps are for Vermonters taking trash, food scraps or recycling to solid waste facilities.
Step eight is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The ninth step it so bring only trash, food scraps, and blue bin recyclables. Recyclables should be empty of liquids and clean, all trash should be in bags and trips to the solid waste facilities can be minimized by storing materials for as long as possible. Trash can be stored longer if food scraps are composted at home or managed separately.
The final step is to all before going to check hours of operation and available services. Many facilities have reduced hours or changed operations.
DEC staff works to reduce the amount of waste and the volume and toxicity of the waste stream. Learn more about reducing waste, recycling correctly and composting with confidence at VTrecycles.com
