MONTPELIER — The state has directed “big-box” stores to cease in-person sales of nonessential items in order to further limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Large ‘big box’ retailers generate significant shopping traffic by virtue of their size and the variety of goods offered in a single location,” said Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This volume of shopping traffic significantly increases the risk of further spread of this dangerous virus to Vermonters and the viability of Vermont’s health care system. We are directing these stores to put public health first and help us reduce the number of shoppers by requiring online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup whenever possible, and by stopping the sale of nonessential items.”
Last week, Gov. Phil Scott issued his“stay home, stay safe” executive order directing all nonessential businesses and nonprofits to end in-person operations. Grocery stores and the like were exempt.
According to ACCD, nonessential items include but are not limited to: “arts and crafts, beauty, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewelry, paint, photo services, sports equipment, toys and the like.”
Large retailers must restrict shopper’s access to these items by removing them from shelves or blocking off those areas of the store where they’re sold. They can still be sold through taking orders by phone and online portals with curbside pickup or delivery. Showrooms and garden sections should also close except when it would threaten the health and welfare of a customer.
The ACCD has on its website a guide to best practices for retailers, found at bit.ly/0401practices.
