MONTPELIER — The Vermont Medical Practice Board voted unanimously to revoke the license for a former central Vermont doctor, who has been sued by two mothers on claims he secretly used his sperm instead of using the intended donors’ to impregnate the women more than 40 years ago.
The disciplinary action against Dr. John Boyd Coates III, of Shelburne, follows the recommended findings of a hearing panel in December that found him guilty of six counts of unprofessional conduct. The panel also proposed Coates be assessed $4,000 in administrative fees for his misconduct case and be issued a public reprimand.
The two mothers maintain Coates used his own sperm to get both patients pregnant and delivered their respective babies in December 1977 and February 1979, records show. The agreement with Coates had mandated that the unknown fathers would be young medical school doctors that looked like the respective husbands for each woman, records and testimony showed.
Assistant Attorney General Megan Campbell, before the vote Wednesday afternoon, said the state was standing by the findings of the hearing panel in December. She said the evidence supported the outcome of unprofessional conduct.
She noted the findings were thorough and accurately reflected the evidence presented.
"It's always a big ask to ask a witness to participate at a public hearing about their own medical care. In this hearing that was even more true when the care was extremely personal and private in nature."
The two mothers, one daughter, and a doctor that specializes in medical-ethics at New York University were the witnesses during the daylong hearing in December.
Campbell also took time to acknowledge and thank the witnesses "to help the board make the best possible decision."
Hearing Officer George Belcher, a retired state judge, gave the medical board a chance to go behind closed doors to discuss the case. But it appeared the members had read enough from the reports and hearing that they were ready to vote. When polled, the five voting board members each said they had no questions. They subsequently voted to uphold the findings of the hearing panel.
Coates and his defense lawyer, Peter Joslin, of Montpelier, were given the chance to appear at the virtual hearing this week, but they declined, Belcher said.
Joslin had said in December that Coates would not contest the six claims of unprofessional conduct, and that he planned to mail his medical license back to the state. Joslin said Coates is 80 years old and has not practiced since he retired about 13 years ago.
The state said it still wanted to proceed to insure Coates never got to practice medicine again.
The December hearing panel of Leo Lecours, Sarah McClain, and Dr. Carol Blackwood voted unanimously that Coates was guilty of six counts of unprofessional conduct. They also voted unanimously on a second motion imposing the three disciplinary actions.
Coates practiced from 1974 to 1986 in Washington County, including at Central Vermont Medical Center and the office of Associates in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Berlin.
Coates was associated with University of Vermont Medical Center and Mountain View Physicians Office in Colchester from 1986-2009, records show.
While the names of the two mothers and their daughters have been made public through court records and during testimony at the December hearing, The Times Argus and Rutland Herald have opted not to identify them.
Both women have filed unrelated medical malpractice lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Vermont. One of the federal cases is due for a jury trial in late March in Burlington. Coates has admitted being the father in that case, but the remaining issue is the damages to be awarded, court records show.
