MONTPELIER — Vermont likely receive receive its $500 million in coronavirus relief funds before it gets the rules on how to spend it, according to state leaders.
“One caveat is we’ve been working to review the bill, it’s 5,500 pages, and we think we’ve identified the major areas that are coronavirus-related,” said Douglas Farnham, chief operational officer for the Agency of Administration. “It’s a lot to go through.”
After a great deal of political drama, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Dec. 28.
“We had it maybe a week before it was signed but, of course, there was a lot in the news about whether or not Trump was going to sign it, so we started looking at it but didn’t necessarily do our deep-dives until it was actually signed,” Farnham said.
It’s been estimated that Vermont is receiving half a billion dollars from the new bill, compared to the $1.5 billion it received through the CARES Act. Farnham said that with coronavirus vaccines being doled out, the hope is the money will carry the nation through to the end of the pandemic.
Farnham said it’s estimated that Vermont will receive $200 million for emergency rental assistance and homeless prevention; $6.2 million for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund; $127 million for elementary and secondary education relief; $34 million for emergency higher education relief; $35.3 million for vaccine assistance; $179.4 million for public health and social service emergency funding; $12.6 million to Child Care Development Block Grants; $26.7 million for rural transit funding; $50.4 million for state highways; and $3.9 million for aid to airports. There’s also a low-income household wastewater, drinking water assistance fund getting $1 million.
He said the state expects to be able to tap its relief money by the end of January, though there has been no timeline given for when officials will have information on how the money can be spent.
“I don’t think I’m out of line in saying we’ll do what we have to do, like with the vaccine money. If we receive that before we have complete guidelines, I think we’d do our best to spend it on what we think we’ll be able to use to meet the needs at the time,” he said.
He added that this round of funding appears to be taking a different approach from the CARES Act. States had more discretion then.
“It had to be directly related to coronavirus, but we were able to stand up economic relief programs, we were able to stand up emergency food programs, we used that money for a wide variety of purposes that we worked with the Legislature on, and in this case, from what we’re seeing of the bill right now, it appears the discretion is going to be much more limited this time around,” he said.
Incoming Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, said that while there’s less money this time around, Vermont will be getting a sizable amount, given the bill’s provision that smaller states get a certain minimum of funding.
“The part that is frustrating is, I think we all wanted more funds that could be allocated to state and local governments, and of course we didn’t get that,” she said Monday. “(Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) had been pretty clear throughout that he doesn’t seem to have a lot of sympathy for those expenditures, and that’s unfortunate because so many of the decisions that will be made that impact people’s lives happen at the state and local level. So it’s a huge disappointment for all of us.”
She said there may be some ways to allocate funds to help with those things and comply with the law, but that remains to be seen.
Balint said she and many others are happy to hear about the funds related to rolling coronavirus vaccines. Many, if not most, constituents are asking when it will be available, and wanting to know when life might return to some semblance of normalcy.
The $34 million to higher education is likewise of interest, said Balint, as assisting the struggling Vermont State College System is a priority of hers and the incoming Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington. Balint said the state colleges are more than just places for Vermonters and others to get an education; they are also economic and cultural hubs for the areas where they’re located.
