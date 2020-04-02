Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to light rain late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to light rain late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.