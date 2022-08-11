The state says it has given advice to school districts about how to handle COVID-19 in the coming school year.
A joint release from the Agency of Education and Department of Health said a memo was issued to school nurses across Vermont on Wednesday with advice about how to manage people showing symptoms, testing protocols and communication.
“School nurses have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep students healthy,” stated Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. “As we begin to think of COVID-19 as an endemic disease, we once again need to shift our thinking. COVID-19, like the flu, is now a part of our lives.”
Schools will be provided with antigen and LAMP tests, according to the release.
“This will be important as we get into the winter months,” stated Levine, “since the presentation of mild respiratory disease symptoms including a runny nose, nasal congestion, minimal cough and absence of fever, can enable a student or staff member to stay in school provided they have no current or recent household exposure to COVID-19.”
Tests to be used in and out of schools will be provided. When to test and which test to use will come from the expertise of school nurses, according to the state.
“Testing will be used to help inform the clinical decision-making of school nurses in their work with symptomatic individuals,” stated Secretary of Education Dan French, “but testing should not be required for symptomatic students or staff to return to school.”
Schools have also been encouraged to form relationships with local pediatric medical-scare providers.
