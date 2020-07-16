MANCHESTER — The state expects to have more information about a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Northshire over the next few days.
Mike Smith, secretary of the Agency of Human Services, and Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health, told reporters Thursday that data was being collected and analyzed as they spoke and that would likely continue through the weekend.
Their conference was held in the wake of reports that over dozens people who have been administered antigen tests for COVID-19 at the Manchester Medical Center had those tests return positive.
“There’s still much that we need to discover that we don’t yet know,” said Smith.
Levine said the Department of Health learned on July 3 of a single positive antigen test where the sample was from the Manchester Medical Center. Another was learned of on July 10.
“Since that time, Manchester Medical Center has recorded more cases, and to date we’re aware of more than 50 people who tested positive through antigen testing performed at the health center,” said Levine.
There is a difference between the antigen test and the PCR test the state uses when reporting COVID-19 data.
“Antigen tests are a much newer type of test only recently approved by the (Food and Drug Administration) and provide results much more quickly than PCR tests,” he said. “They’re intended to be screening tools for people who have symptoms and while they are a useful tool for screening patients, antigen tests may have a higher chance of missing an active infection and need to be confirmed. Positive antigen tests must be recorded with the health department for followup.”
He said the department treats a positive antigen test as a presumptive positive and takes the same actions had it been a positive PCR test.
Those folks are given guidance and, “We also, after the interview, conduct contact tracing to provide those individuals guidance to quarantine and to recommend testing as appropriate,” said Levine.
He said each positive antigen test is being followed up with a PCR test. So far, 10% of the positive antigen tests have been PCR tested. Two-thirds have come back negative on the PCR with the rest being positive.
“This is very curious, because antigen tests are more likely to result in false negatives than to result in false positives,” said Levine, adding that he’s currently looking at a small sample size and expects more data to roll in over the coming days.
Levine said that according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Association of Public Health Laboratories, the antigen test isn’t recommended for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms. There haven’t been many studies done on the accuracy of the antigen test in those cases.
“It might turn out to be a great test for everyone, we just don’t know,” said Levine.
He said pop-up testing sites have been organized in that area to gather samples. In Londonderry, on Wednesday, 306 specimens were collected. Southwestern Vermont Health Care has a site at the Riley Rink at Hunter Park, located at 410 Hunter Park Road, Manchester Center, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for as many days as needed.
Levine said people in that area, and everywhere else, should wear face masks if they’re able, keep six feet away from others, wash their hands often, and stay home if they’re sick.
“By taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other, we will protect one another and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” he said.
Levine said he expects there will be more confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the Manchester area, but there’s not enough information yet to call it an outbreak. Investigations are underway to determine what led to so many positive antigen tests. There are several theories, all are being looked into.
Smith reminded Vermonters that if they leave the state and travel to an area with a high number of COVID-19 cases, they’re required to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon returning, or for sevens days if they get a test.
keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.