Gov. Phil Scott said he’s also concerned about the USDA’s handling of a food box program that drew the attention of Vermont’s Congressional delegation.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program is an effort by the United States Department of Agriculture to buy food from farmers impacted by the loss of markets stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and distribute that food to individuals in need. The first phase of the program saw Vermont’s Abbey Group awarded a bid to work with the Vermont Foodbank, National Guard, and other partners to distribute boxes of food at state airports.
Abbey Group was selected in the second round as well, but in the third phase Vermont was split between the Boston-based Costa Fruit and Produce, and Sysco, a Texas company.
Vermont Foodbank Chief Executive Officer John Sayles said last week that the Foodbank had only heard from Costa and had no contact with Sysco, but it was his understanding that none of the Costa food boxes will contain food produced in Vermont. He said the Foodbank plans to keep working with Abbey Group to make sure the counties not covered by Costa get food boxes delivered there.
“Obviously, this has been a beneficial program for Vermont and Vermont farmers in particular,” Scott said at a regular news conference Tuesday. “And we’re hopeful that there would still be the same contract with the same provider in-state, but they don’t have to utilize products from in-state.”
Late Monday, Vermont’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with House Rep. Peter Welch, sent a joint letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue saying they were concerned that this third phase of the program won’t meet the same standards as previous rounds.
“We are also concerned that the number of families reached will decline based on this new contract and that Vermont farms will not be able to participate in the program as they have before,” the delegation stated.
They questioned the USDA on how many boxes will be distributed in Vermont, when they’d be delivered, and if it would be before Oct. 31. They also wanted to know how the USDA planned to incentivize the use of locally produced goods.
Sayles said Tuesday he’s since spoken to Sysco.
“Basically, what we’ve shared with Sysco is that we have a plan in place and that’s it’s really too late to create a new plan, but we’re putting together some contacts for Sysco of some other nonprofit partners that would maybe be able to work with them to get some of the boxes distribute,” he said, adding that none of this is a reflection of Sysco and that the company has a solid relationship with the Foodbank as a vendor and donor.
Sayles said that should circumstances change, which they seem to be doing daily, that the Foodbank will work with the company to distribute food mid-October.
“So the door is open on both sides,” said Sayles.
On Tuesday, the USDA released a lengthy statement praising the food box program, claiming that nationwide it has distributed 100 million food boxes. For the third round of the program, it contracted with 50 entities and had contracts to buy $1 billion in food.
According to USDA, for the third round of the program it allocated boxes based on a state’s need.
“Eligibility for the third round was open to entities who could meet the government’s requirements and specifications and whose proposals illustrated coverage of opportunity zones and addressed costs incurred delivering product into the hands of recipients, among other factors,” the USDA stated. “Fewer boxes will be delivered under this round due to the shift in combination boxes; however, the number of pounds of food being delivered is on par with previous rounds.”
The Vermont Foodbank is looking for volunteers to help it distribute food from the program in October. It needs people who can consistently lift 32 pounds. Those interested can visit vtfoodbank.volunteerhub.com for more information.
