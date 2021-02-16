Vermont extended vaccine availability to those 70 and older as of today, but staff at the Vermont Department of Health say there has been a large number of calls and Vermonters should expect delays if they call in.
At 8:15 a.m., scheduling for people 70 and older for COVID-19 vaccination opened.
According to the health department, in just the first 15 minutes the dedicated vaccine scheduling phone line received more than 7,000 calls from people who wanted to make appointments to be vaccinated. People may experience long wait time, and some are getting and “all circuits are busy” message, as the call center works to schedule appointments.
Given the call volume, staff at the health department suggest people go online if possible, at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make appointments.
Staff at the health department assure Vermonters that everyone will get scheduled and there are enough appointments for all.
Updated information will be discussed at Gov. Phil Scott's press briefing today, which starts at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.