MONTPELIER — A report from the state auditor states the council in charge of certifying police officers in Vermont hasn’t ensured officers are getting the correct amount of training.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council likewise doesn’t have a way to determine whether police agencies have adopted necessary policies, as required by law, according to the audit report, released on Tuesday by State Auditor Doug Hoffer.
Hoffer said the failure to adopt these policies and to verify training records could have significant consequences; however, the council, under relatively new leadership, seems responsive, and is undertaking measures to correct the situation.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council oversees the certification of more than 1,300 police officers in 80 law enforcement agencies, according to the audit, which examined records of 12 Vermont police agencies, those being the police departments in Northfield, Dover, Hardwick, Bristol, Hartford, Swanton Village, Bennington, Rutland and South Burlington, the sheriff’s departments in Essex and Grand Isle counties, as well as the Vermont State Police.
Hoffer said the issues identified mainly centered around how many hours of ongoing training police officers are supposed to have compared to what the records show. In some cases, some officers spent less time in training programs than they should have; in others, the number of hours they logged was less than they could verify, however, they were still more than the number of required hours.
Hoffer said the curriculum for ongoing training in some cases hasn’t been updated in about 20 years, which the audit recommends addressing.
“That’s a technicality, but it reflects the fact that it’s not that they’ve been asleep at the wheel. It’s just that it’s a good time to have new leadership, which recognizes the need for improvements and so forth,” said Hoffer, adding that the VCJC’s membership also was recently expanded by the Legislature, making it more diverse.
State law requires all Vermont agencies adopt certain policies, many centered around the use of force. The audit claims the VCJC has not developed a way of ensuring these policies are in place.
“For example, VCJC was to prohibit agencies from using its services that have not adopted model policies for fair and impartial policing, conducted electrical weapons (stun guns) and body cameras,” reads the report. The statute required that such prohibitions go into effect Jan. 1.
Of the 12 agencies the audit reviewed, four had policies that were different from the fair and impartial policing model policy; seven had electrical weapon policies that were different from the model; and four had body camera policies different from the model policy. That there are differences, Hoffer said, isn’t the issue; it’s when those deviations lead to something being left out that there is concern.
“And the example, of course, which was most egregious and may have been an oversight, was that the use of force for (stun guns) didn’t include the prohibition on firing it at a woman’s belly when she’s pregnant,” said Hoffer.
Though the audit listed which agencies its authors communicated with, the version made public on Tuesday didn’t include information tying any one department to any particular deficiency or issue.
Hoffer said the law requires that police agencies using the VCJC for certification, which they all have to do, have the correct policies in place. If they don’t, then VCJC can’t offer those services.
“The good news from all this is that the relatively new director, who I think has only been on the job for a year and a half ... really gets the fact that they need to pick it up, fill the gaps and have better protocols and maybe make some changes to the rules as well.
The report contains a response letter from VCJC Director Heather Simons, which agrees with most of the audit’s findings, and notes these issues previously have been identified and are being addressed.
“We have a lot to do and we have to know where we are, and that’s what this audit reflects,” said Simons on Tuesday. “Training, policy and implementation of training needs to be up to speed with the high level of professionalism with law enforcement in Vermont.”
Training is important, she said, as is the ability to demonstrate that training has been undertaken and was effective.
